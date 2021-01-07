Merck : Acquires AmpTec to Bolster mRNA Potential

By Mauro Orru



Merck KGaA said Thursday that it is acquiring AmpTec in a move to bolster its capabilities to develop and manufacture mRNA gene-based technology for vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.

AmpTec is a Hamburg, Germany-based mRNA contract development and manufacturing organization.

The German pharmaceuticals-and-chemicals company didn't disclose financial details for the transaction.

"The success of mRNA-based vaccines for Covid-19 lays the path to accelerate the development of these therapeutics for many other diseases," Merck KGaA Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann said.

