MERCK KGAA

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Merck : Acquires AmpTec to Bolster mRNA Potential

01/07/2021 | 04:36am EST
By Mauro Orru

Merck KGaA said Thursday that it is acquiring AmpTec in a move to bolster its capabilities to develop and manufacture mRNA gene-based technology for vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.

AmpTec is a Hamburg, Germany-based mRNA contract development and manufacturing organization.

The German pharmaceuticals-and-chemicals company didn't disclose financial details for the transaction.

"The success of mRNA-based vaccines for Covid-19 lays the path to accelerate the development of these therapeutics for many other diseases," Merck KGaA Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-21 0435ET

Financials
Sales 2020 17 359 M 21 385 M 21 385 M
Net income 2020 2 004 M 2 468 M 2 468 M
Net Debt 2020 11 240 M 13 847 M 13 847 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 61 934 M 76 058 M 76 297 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,22x
EV / Sales 2021 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 58 077
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 137,14 €
Last Close Price 142,45 €
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Christian Raabe Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Edeltraud Glänzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA1.50%76 058
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD10.07%27 691
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.-3.34%14 389
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-4.77%6 407
YUHAN CORPORATION2.00%4 520
RECIPHARM AB (PUBL)-0.09%2 696
