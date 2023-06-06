Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Merck KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:17:06 2023-06-06 am EDT
170.50 EUR   +1.28%
06:10aMerck CEO says decoupling from China would be at huge economic cost
RE
04:55aMERCK KGAA : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
06/05Merck Kgaa : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merck CEO says decoupling from China would be at huge economic cost

06/06/2023 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Merck KGaA CEO Belen Garijo poses for a picture in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The CEO of German technology group Merck KGaA said that unravelling trade ties with China would come at great economic costs and that she was banking on dialogue to ease tensions between Beijing and Western powers.

Belen Garijo, the Spanish CEO of the German maker of drugs, lab equipment and semiconductor chemicals, said late on Monday that dependencies between the powers were huge, speaking at a journalist club event in Frankfurt.

Over the weekend, a Chinese warship crossed in front of a U.S. destroyer in the sensitive Taiwan Strait, raising the prospect of future face-offs. But the two sides on Tuesday described meetings after the incident between senior U.S. and Chinese officials as constructive.

For months, U.S. and German lawmakers have called for a reduction in trade to cut dependency on China.

"When I hear politicians say we have to decouple, I don't think this is feasible ... it will take 20 years to decouple, and for what?" said Garijo.

"We are risking a global world that has brought wellbeing, more innovation, more collaboration," she added.

The company's CFO said last month that Merck would further invest in China and would build domestic supply chains there to curb imports of key raw materials that could be disrupted in any trade row.

CEO Garijo said the company would look closely into "different scenarios on the basis of the potential escalation of the conflict", but such an escalation was not likely.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck in March suggested that Berlin could impose export restrictions on China to prevent Germany from losing its technological edge, and the government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz's is working on a strategy paper on China to be rolled out this year.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; editing by David Evans)

By Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCK KGAA 0.92% 170.05 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.36% 595.616 Real-time Quote.18.76%
TOPIX INDEX 0.74% 2236.28 Delayed Quote.17.34%
All news about MERCK KGAA
06:10aMerck CEO says decoupling from China would be at huge economic cost
RE
04:55aMERCK KGAA : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
06/05Merck Kgaa : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
06/02Innovent Biologics, Inc. Enters into Clinical Trial Collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darm..
CI
06/01Merck Kgaa : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
05/31Merck KGaA Earmarks EUR35 Million for Biosafety Testing Expansion in Scotland
MT
05/29All about credit ratings
MS
05/23Jefferies lowers target for Merck KGaA to 190 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
05/23MERCK KGAA : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05/21Merck : Some more realism 
Alphavalue
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 22 246 M 23 830 M 23 830 M
Net income 2023 3 331 M 3 569 M 3 569 M
Net Debt 2023 7 378 M 7 903 M 7 903 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,9x
Yield 2023 1,33%
Capitalization 73 195 M 78 409 M 78 409 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
EV / Sales 2024 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 64 011
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 168,35 €
Average target price 204,22 €
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laura Matz Chief Science & Technology Officer
Danny Bar-Zohar Head-Development & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA-6.94%78 409
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-8.74%10 608
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.3.05%4 466
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG1.39%3 870
CHANGCHUN BCHT BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.-3.79%3 863
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-32.36%3 633
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer