Merck : Corporate Governance Statement 2021 (Version March 2022)

The Statement on Corporate Governance contains the Declaration of Conformity, relevant information on practices within the company, and a description of the procedures of the corporate bodies, as well as targets for the percentage of positions held by women and the diversity policy.

Joint report of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board including Declaration of Conformity

The German Corporate Governance Code is geared toward the conditions found in a German stock corporation ("Aktiengesellschaft" or "AG") and does not take into consideration the special characteristics of a corporation with general partners ("Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien" or "KGaA") such as Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Given the structural differences between an AG and a KGaA, several recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code are to be applied to a KGaA only in a modified form. Major differences between the two legal forms exist in terms of liability and management. In the case of an AG, only the AG is liable as a legal entity, whereas the general partners of a KGaA also have unlimited personal liability for the company's obligations (section 278 (1) AktG). At Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, this pertains to both

E. Merck KG, Darmstadt, Germany - which pursuant to article 8 (5) of the Articles of Association is excluded from management and representation - as well as to the managing general partners, who together make up the Executive Board of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. The members of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, are therefore subject to unlimited personal liability. Unlike an AG, their executive authority is not conferred by the Supervisory Board, but rather by their status as general partners. Consequently, in addition to other responsibilities typical of the supervisory board of an AG (see description of the procedures of the Supervisory Board), the supervisory board of a KGaA does not have the authority to appoint the management board, draw up management board contracts, or specify compensation of the management board. This legal form also involves special features with regard to the General Meeting. For example, in a KGaA, many of the resolutions made require the consent of the general partners (section 285 (2) AktG), including in particular the adoption of the Annual Financial Statements (section 286 (1) AktG).

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, applies the German Corporate Governance Code analogously where these regulations are compatible with the legal form of a KGaA. In order to enable shareholders to compare the situation at other companies more easily, to a broad extent we base corporate governance on the conduct recommendations made by the Government Commission of the German Corporate Governance Code and forgo having our own, equally permissible, code. The recommendations of the Code in the version dated December 16, 2019, the intent and meaning of which are applied, have been complied with in the period since the last Declaration of Conformity issued on February 26, 2021. We will continue to comply with the recommendations of the Code in the future.

For a clearer understanding, the following gives a general explanation of the application of German company law at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, with additional references to the General Meeting and shareholder rights.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The general partner E. Merck KG, Darmstadt, Germany, holds around 70% of the total capital of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (equity interest); the shareholders hold the remainder, which is divided into shares (share capital). E. Merck KG, Darmstadt, Germany, is excluded from the management of business activities. The general partners with no equity interest (Executive Board) manage the business activities. Nevertheless, due to its substantial capital investment and unlimited personal liability, E. Merck KG, Darmstadt, Germany, has a