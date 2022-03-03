Merck : FY 2021 Report (PDF)

To Our Shareholders
-
Letter from Belén Garijo
-
The Executive Board
-
Our Shares
Combined Management Report
14 Fundamental Information about the Group
14 The Group
24 Strategy
31 Internal Management System
38 Research and Development
51 Report on Economic Position
51 Macroeconomic and Sector-Specific Environment
55 Review of Forecast against Actual Business Development
63 Course of Business and Economic Position
63 Group
73 Life Science
77 Healthcare
82 Electronics
86 Corporate and Other
-
Report on Risks and Opportunities
-
Report on Expected Developments
108 Report in accordance with section 315a of the German Commercial Code (HGB)
-
Non-FinancialStatement
-
Compensation Report
189 Additional Information in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB)
Corporate Governance
200 Capital Structure and Corporate Bodies of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
201 Statement on Corporate Governance
221 Report of the Supervisory Board
226 Objectives of the Supervisory Board with respect to its Composition and Profile of Skills and Expertise
Consolidated Financial Statements
230 Consolidated Income Statement
231 Consolidated Statement of
Comprehensive Income
232 Consolidated Balance Sheet
233 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
234 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Equity
235 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
235 General Disclosures
241 Group Structure
247 Operating Activities
265 Operating Assets, Liabilities, and
Contingent Liabilities
288 Employees
299 Capital Structure, Investments, and
Financing Assets
339 Other Disclosures
342 Scope of Consolidation
357 Responsibility Statement
358 Independent Auditor's Report
-
Business Development 2017-2021
-
Financial Calendar