    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
Merck : FY 2021 Report (PDF)

03/03/2022 | 01:10am EST
Annual Report

2021

AT A GLANCE

A strong team

60,348

employees

Life Science

Together, we impact life and health with science.

Share of

Share of

net sales

EBITDA pre

46%

50%

Net sales per region

North America

€5,397 million

Latin America

€990 million

142

36%

nationalities

women in leadership positions

Healthcare

Electronics

We are helping to

We are advancing

create, improve and

digital living.

prolong lives.

Share of

Share of

Share of

Share of

net sales

EBITDA pre

net sales

EBITDA pre

36%

33%

18%

17%

Europe

€5,675 million

Asia-Pacific

7,020 million

Middle East and

Africa

€605 million

KEY FIGURES 2021

Group

Change

€ million

2021

2020

€ million

%

Net sales

19,687

17,534

2,152

12.3%

Operating result (EBIT)1

4,179

2,985

1,194

40.0%

Margin (% of net sales)1

21.2%

17.0%

EBITDA2

5,946

4,923

1,023

20.8%

Margin (% of net sales)1

30.2%

28.1%

EBITDA pre1

6,103

5,201

901

17.3%

Margin (% of net sales)1

31.0%

29.7%

Profit after tax

3,065

1,994

1,071

53.7%

Earnings per share (in €)

7.03

4.57

2.46

53.8%

Earnings per share pre (€)1

8.72

6.70

2.02

30.1%

Operating cash flow

4,616

3,477

1,138

32.7%

  1. Not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
  2. Not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS); EBITDA corresponds to operating result (EBIT) adjusted by depreciation, amortization, impairment losses, and reversals of impairment losses.

Group

Group

Net sales

EBITDA pre1

€ million

€ million

1 Not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

To Our Shareholders

  1. Letter from Belén Garijo
  1. The Executive Board
  2. Our Shares

Combined Management Report

14 Fundamental Information about the Group

14 The Group

24 Strategy

31 Internal Management System

38 Research and Development

51 Report on Economic Position

51 Macroeconomic and Sector-Specific Environment

55 Review of Forecast against Actual Business Development

63 Course of Business and Economic Position

63 Group

73 Life Science

77 Healthcare

82 Electronics

86 Corporate and Other

  1. Report on Risks and Opportunities
  1. Report on Expected Developments

108 Report in accordance with section 315a of the German Commercial Code (HGB)

  1. Non-FinancialStatement
  1. Compensation Report

189 Additional Information in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB)

Corporate Governance

200 Capital Structure and Corporate Bodies of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

201 Statement on Corporate Governance

221 Report of the Supervisory Board

226 Objectives of the Supervisory Board with respect to its Composition and Profile of Skills and Expertise

Consolidated Financial Statements

230 Consolidated Income Statement

231 Consolidated Statement of

Comprehensive Income

232 Consolidated Balance Sheet

233 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

234 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Equity

235 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

235 General Disclosures

241 Group Structure

247 Operating Activities

265 Operating Assets, Liabilities, and

Contingent Liabilities

288 Employees

299 Capital Structure, Investments, and

Financing Assets

339 Other Disclosures

342 Scope of Consolidation

357 Responsibility Statement

358 Independent Auditor's Report

  1. Business Development 2017-2021
  2. Financial Calendar

6 Letter from Belén Garijo

  1. The Executive Board
  2. Our Shares

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Merck KGaA published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
