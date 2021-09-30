Merck : GSK end partnership on former cancer drug hopeful

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA
and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline on Thursday
ended their collaboration on cancer treatment bintrafusp alfa,
once seen as one of Merck's most promising experimental drugs.
Merck said the move was a mutual decision, mostly due to
disappointing lung cancer trial data, adding that no milestone
payments were made by GSK and no future milestone obligations
remain.
Merck KGaA said in January that a late-stage lung cancer
study, which was testing bintrafusp alfa against U.S. namesake
Merck & Co's bestseller Keytruda in a certain type of
lung cancer was stopped early because the drug was unlikely to
show the desired effect.
GSK was co-developing the drug with Merck under a 2019
agreement that could have seen it pay up to 3.7 billion euros
($4.5 billion) to the German company.
Merck said it would end several remaining bintrafusp trials
including on lung cancer, breast cancer and bladder cancer. One
trial testing the drug against Cervical cancer would continue,
it added.
Family-controlled Merck KGaA and Merck & Co Inc, known as
MSD outside North America, share historic roots but have been
under separate ownership since World War One.
Earnings growth in Merck's diversified business has recently
been driven by biotech lab supplies, which have benefited from a
scramble to ready treatments and vaccines against the
coronavirus, offsetting sluggish drug revenue growth.
($1 = 0.8264 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan)