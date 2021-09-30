Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Merck KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/30 11:58:10 am
187.725 EUR   +1.34%
11:36aMERCK : GSK end partnership on former cancer drug hopeful
RE
11:21aMERCK : Mutually Terminates Agreement On Cancer Drug With GSK
MT
09:16aCorrection to Merck, GlaxoSmithKline Article
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merck : GSK end partnership on former cancer drug hopeful

09/30/2021 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline on Thursday ended their collaboration on cancer treatment bintrafusp alfa, once seen as one of Merck's most promising experimental drugs.

Merck said the move was a mutual decision, mostly due to disappointing lung cancer trial data, adding that no milestone payments were made by GSK and no future milestone obligations remain.

Merck KGaA said in January that a late-stage lung cancer study, which was testing bintrafusp alfa against U.S. namesake Merck & Co's bestseller Keytruda in a certain type of lung cancer was stopped early because the drug was unlikely to show the desired effect.

GSK was co-developing the drug with Merck under a 2019 agreement that could have seen it pay up to 3.7 billion euros ($4.5 billion) to the German company.

Merck said it would end several remaining bintrafusp trials including on lung cancer, breast cancer and bladder cancer. One trial testing the drug against Cervical cancer would continue, it added.

Family-controlled Merck KGaA and Merck & Co Inc, known as MSD outside North America, share historic roots but have been under separate ownership since World War One.

Earnings growth in Merck's diversified business has recently been driven by biotech lab supplies, which have benefited from a scramble to ready treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus, offsetting sluggish drug revenue growth.

($1 = 0.8264 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -0.10% 1403.6 Delayed Quote.4.69%
MERCK KGAA 1.30% 187.65 Delayed Quote.31.99%
All news about MERCK KGAA
11:36aMERCK : GSK end partnership on former cancer drug hopeful
RE
11:21aMERCK : Mutually Terminates Agreement On Cancer Drug With GSK
MT
09:16aCorrection to Merck, GlaxoSmithKline Article
DJ
08:42aMerck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Terminate Agreement on Cancer Drug Development
DJ
09/29MERCK : Interim Chief Information Officer Takes On Permanent Role
MT
09/29MARKETMIND : When it rains, it pours
RE
09/28MARKETMIND : Time to expect inflation
RE
09/28Artios Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2a Study of Pol? Inhibitor ART4215
DJ
09/27MERCK : CIRCA GROUP'S BIO-BASED CHEMICALS FEATURED IN MERCK KGaA WEBINAR
AQ
09/24Merck KGaA english
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 19 367 M 22 442 M 22 442 M
Net income 2021 2 765 M 3 204 M 3 204 M
Net Debt 2021 8 932 M 10 351 M 10 351 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 80 543 M 93 567 M 93 334 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,62x
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 58 408
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 185,25 €
Average target price 198,21 €
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Rivas Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Laura Matz Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA33.10%93 567
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD32.91%33 156
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.43.21%19 358
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-39.64%6 733
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-11.43%6 100
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG83.51%4 490