Merck KGaA    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
10/15 08:58:17 am
124.625 EUR   -2.90%
08:37aMERCK : Global Head of R&D for Healthcare to Retire
DJ
04:50aGlobal Glycobiology Market to Rise at 14.64% between 2020 and 2027
AQ
10/13MERCK : Launches Cell and Gene Therapy Platform
DJ
Merck : Global Head of R&D for Healthcare to Retire

10/15/2020 | 08:37am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Merck KGaA said Thursday that Luciano Rossetti will retire as global head of research and development for the healthcare business, leaving the company after Dec. 31.

The German pharmaceutical and chemicals company said Mr. Rossetti will be succeeded by Danny Bar-Zohar, who will join the company on Nov. 1 as the new global head of development for healthcare, and Joern-Peter Halle, who will continue to serve as global head of research for healthcare.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Christian Raabe Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Edeltraud Glänzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
