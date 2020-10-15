Merck : Global Head of R&D for Healthcare to Retire

By Giulia Petroni



Merck KGaA said Thursday that Luciano Rossetti will retire as global head of research and development for the healthcare business, leaving the company after Dec. 31.

The German pharmaceutical and chemicals company said Mr. Rossetti will be succeeded by Danny Bar-Zohar, who will join the company on Nov. 1 as the new global head of development for healthcare, and Joern-Peter Halle, who will continue to serve as global head of research for healthcare.

