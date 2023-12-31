Stock MRK MERCK KGAA
Merck KGaA

Equities

MRK

DE0006599905

Pharmaceuticals

Market Closed - Xetra
 08:05:18 2023-12-29 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
144.1 EUR +1.09% Intraday chart for Merck KGaA +1.98% -20.34%
06:34pm MERCK : Healthcare’s not-so-bright future Alphavalue
Dec. 15 EU Regulatory Panel Backs Merck KGaA’s New Parasitic Disease Treatment MT
Latest news about Merck KGaA

MERCK KGAA : Jefferies gives a Buy rating ZD
Budget resolution weighs on Lufthansa and solar stocks DP
Merck KGaA burdened by downgrade - October low approaches DP
Sartorius recovery continues - test of the 100-day line DP
European Midday Briefing : Disappointing Data Weigh on Sentiment DJ
German Stocks Extend Rally on Dovish Sentiment Ahead of ECB Policy Meeting MT
Stocks in Europe boosted by dovish rhetoric AN
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 06.12.2023 - 15:15 DP
MERCK KGAA : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
Merck KGaA, Acceleration Consortium Unveil AI Experimentation Planner Tool MT
Trending : Merck's Multiple Sclerosis Drug Misses Expectations in Late-Stage Trials DJ
Merck KGaA Collaborates with Acceleration Consortium on Open-Sourcing Ai-Driven Experation Planner, Now Available Open-Source on GitHub CI
Stocks rise amid dovish Fed, ECB expectations AN
European shares gain, Volkswagen drives German DAX to fresh record high RE
Evobrutinib failure pushes Merck shares down by double digits DP
Merck Shares Slump After Multiple Sclerosis Drug Fails in Late-Stage Trials DJ
Merck KGaA: shares plunge after trial failure CF
European shares gain on miners' boost, German DAX at fresh record high RE
HSBC downgrades Merck KGaA to 'Hold' - overreaction feared DP
MERCK KGAA : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays ZD
MERCK KGAA : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Evobrutinib failure weighs on Merck shares in double digits DP
Merck MS Drug Fails to Meet Target of Late-Stage Trials DJ

Chart Merck KGaA

Chart Merck KGaA
Company Profile

Merck KGaA is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical and chemical groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - solutions and products for scientific and biotechnological research (46.7%); - pharmaceutical products (35.3%): prescription drugs for the treatment of diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disorders, inflammatory disorders, etc.; - performance materials for the electronics industry (18%): semiconductor materials, liquid crystals, pigments and additives, carbon-based organic materials, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (5%), Switzerland (2.1%), Europe (21%), China (14.2%), Asia/Pacific (20.4%), the United States (27.1%), North America (1.5%), Latin America (5.5%), Middle East and Africa (3.2%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-03-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Merck KGaA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
144.1 EUR
Average target price
184.75 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+28.21%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
MERCK KGAA Stock Merck KGaA
-20.34% 69 251 M $
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD. Stock Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.
-21.52% 9 039 M $
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. Stock SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
+39.25% 6 063 M $
YUHAN CORPORATION Stock Yuhan Corporation
+26.29% 3 973 M $
CHANGCHUN BCHT BIOTECHNOLOGY CO. Stock Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co.
-20.69% 3 191 M $
SHENYANG XINGQI PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD. Stock Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
+104.07% 3 188 M $
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. Stock Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
+4.63% 3 042 M $
INDIVIOR PLC Stock Indivior PLC
-36.02% 2 061 M $
SHANGHAI SHYNDEC PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
+7.58% 1 852 M $
VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S Stock Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S
-0.50% 1 644 M $
Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals
