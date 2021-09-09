Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Merck KGaA
  News
  7. Summary
    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
202.35 EUR   +1.20%
02:40aMerck KGaA Aims for Around EUR25 Billion in Sales by 2025
DJ
02:35aMERCK : lifts growth forecast for life science tools business
RE
02:30aMERCK : Expects Group Sales to Reach $29.5 Billion in 2025
MT
Merck KGaA Aims for Around EUR25 Billion in Sales by 2025

09/09/2021 | 02:40am EDT
By Mauro Orru

Merck KGaA is targeting sales of about 25 billion euros ($29.54 billion) by 2025 as it plans a significant ramp-up in investments.

The German pharmaceuticals-and-chemicals company said Thursday that it expects to boost investments between 2021 and 2025 by more than 50% compared with the period from 2016 to 2020.

The company will allocate more than 70% of investments to the process-solutions business within the life-science business sector, new products from the healthcare business sector as well as the semiconductor-solutions business within the electronics business sector.

Around 80% of the planned sales growth is expected to come from the three businesses, the company said.

"We will allocate our capital in a very targeted and disciplined manner, regardless of whether for fixed assets, acquisitions or research and development," Chief Executive Belen Garijo said.

Merck KGaA should have a high single-digit billion euro amount for acquisitions as of the end of 2022, with the company saying that smaller to medium-sized acquisitions will be more likely than major deals.

Meanwhile, the company is raising its medium-term growth forecast for the life-science business sector, targeting average organic sales growth of 7% to 10% per year, rather than between 6% and 9% as previously expected.

For the healthcare business sector, Merck KGaA targets medium-term average annual organic sales growth in the mid single-digit percentage range.

For the electronics business sector, it expects organic growth between 3% and 6% per year on average between 2021 and 2025.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-21 0239ET

Financials
Sales 2021 19 312 M 22 825 M 22 825 M
Net income 2021 2 735 M 3 233 M 3 233 M
Net Debt 2021 8 844 M 10 453 M 10 453 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 86 934 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,96x
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 58 408
Free-Float 29,7%
