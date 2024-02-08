Merck KGaA: Michael Kleinemeier appointed interim chairman

German chemicals and pharmaceuticals group Merck announced on Thursday the appointment of Michael Kleinemeier, a former SAP executive, as Chairman of its Supervisory Board for a temporary period.



In a press release, the laboratory states that Michael Kleinemeier will act as Chairman until the AGM on April 26, when a new board will be put in place following the recent resignation of Wolfgang Büchele, the body's former Chairman.



This new board will be responsible for electing a new chairman following the AGM.



Aged 66, Kleinemeier was head of the digital services division of enterprise software giant SAP between 2015 and 2020. He joined Merck's supervisory board in 2019.



