Merck KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/23/2021 | 05:13am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.12.2021 / 11:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Belén
Last name(s): Garijo Lopez

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Merck KGaA

b) LEI
529900OAREIS0MOPTW25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006599905

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
220.00 EUR 341000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
220.00 EUR 341000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


23.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Merck KGaA
Frankfurter Str. 250
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: https://www.merckgroup.com/de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71787  23.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261804&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
