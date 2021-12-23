|
Merck KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.12.2021 / 11:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Belén
|Last name(s):
|Garijo Lopez
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006599905
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|220.00 EUR
|341000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|220.00 EUR
|341000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
71787 23.12.2021
© EQS 2021
|
|All news about MERCK KGAA
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on MERCK KGAA
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
19 620 M
22 209 M
22 209 M
|Net income 2021
|
2 956 M
3 346 M
3 346 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
9 032 M
10 223 M
10 223 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|33,3x
|Yield 2021
|0,70%
|
|Capitalization
|
98 912 M
112 B
112 B
|EV / Sales 2021
|5,50x
|EV / Sales 2022
|5,03x
|Nbr of Employees
|59 308
|Free-Float
|29,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|21
|Last Close Price
|
227,50 €
|Average target price
|
218,15 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
-4,11%