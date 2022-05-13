Log in
    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/13 09:38:22 am EDT
160.30 EUR   +0.19%
Merck KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/13/2022 | 09:25am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2022 / 15:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Belén
Last name(s): Garijo Lopez

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Merck KGaA

b) LEI
529900OAREIS0MOPTW25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006599905

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
159.963233 EUR 239944.85 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
159.963233 EUR 239944.85 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Merck KGaA
Frankfurter Str. 250
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: https://www.merckgroup.com/de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75063  13.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352475&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
