EQS-Ad-hoc: Merck KGaA / Key word(s): Study results
Merck KGaA: Phase III trials of xevinapant in locally advanced head & neck cancer discontinued

24-Jun-2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Merck KGaA: Phase III trials of xevinapant in locally advanced head & neck cancer discontinued

Darmstadt, June 24, 2024: Merck KGaA is investigating a treatment of xevinapant plus platinum-based chemotherapy (CRT), compared to placebo plus CRT, in patients with unresected locally advanced head and neck cancer in a phase III clinical trial (TrilynX). The company decided to discontinue this study. The decision follows a pre-planned interim analysis performed by the study’s Independent Data Monitoring Committee, which found that the trial would be unlikely to meet its primary objective of prolonging event-free survival. Given the totality of the data, the company decided to also stop the phase III clinical trial X-Ray Vision (xevinapant plus radiotherapy, compared to placebo plus radiotherapy in patients who underwent resection of locally advanced head and neck cancer).

 

Xevinapant is currently under clinical investigation and not approved for any indication anywhere in the world.

Esther Döringer
Merck KGaA
Frankfurter Straße 250
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 151 1454 7809
Email: esther.doeringer@merckgroup.com
Internet: https://www.merckgroup.com/en
ISIN: DE0006599905
WKN: 659990
Indices: DAX

Stock exchanges: Regulated Market of Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard); Open Markets of Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; EUREX derivatives exchange; London, SIX




Contact:
Esther Döringer, Head of Media Relations


End of Inside Information

24-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Merck KGaA
Frankfurter Str. 250
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6151 72 - 2702
E-mail: Friederike.Segeberg@merckgroup.com
Internet:https://www.merckgroup.com/de
ISIN: DE0006599905
WKN: 659990
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX
EQS News ID: 1931843

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1931843  24-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1931843&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a