Merck KGaA: Phase III trials of xevinapant in locally advanced head & neck cancer discontinued
Darmstadt, June 24, 2024: Merck KGaA is investigating a treatment of xevinapant plus platinum-based chemotherapy (CRT), compared to placebo plus CRT, in patients with unresected locally advanced head and neck cancer in a phase III clinical trial (TrilynX). The company decided to discontinue this study. The decision follows a pre-planned interim analysis performed by the study’s Independent Data Monitoring Committee, which found that the trial would be unlikely to meet its primary objective of prolonging event-free survival. Given the totality of the data, the company decided to also stop the phase III clinical trial X-Ray Vision (xevinapant plus radiotherapy, compared to placebo plus radiotherapy in patients who underwent resection of locally advanced head and neck cancer).
Xevinapant is currently under clinical investigation and not approved for any indication anywhere in the world.
Esther Döringer
Esther Döringer, Head of Media Relations
