  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Merck KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/16 12:46:27 pm
196.675 EUR   -0.34%
12:20pMERCK KGAA : Release according to -4-
DJ
12:20pMERCK KGAA : Release according to -3-
DJ
12:20pMERCK KGAA : Release according to -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merck KGaA: Release according to -4-

09/16/2021 | 12:20pm EDT
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 16 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Merck KGaA 
              Frankfurter Str. 250 
              64293 Darmstadt 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.merckgroup.com/de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1234079 2021-09-16

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234079&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 12:19 ET (16:19 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 19 327 M 22 727 M 22 727 M
Net income 2021 2 765 M 3 251 M 3 251 M
Net Debt 2021 8 932 M 10 504 M 10 504 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 85 803 M 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 58 408
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 197,35 €
Average target price 194,71 €
Spread / Average Target -1,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Rivas Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Laura Matz Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA40.61%101 399
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD25.23%31 421
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.44.99%20 040
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-33.14%7 571
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-20.62%5 499
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG105.24%5 095