    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/14/2021 | 06:50am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Merck KGaA
Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.10.2021 / 12:49
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Merck KGaA
Street: Frankfurter Str. 250
Postal code: 64293
City: Darmstadt
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900OAREIS0MOPTW25

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: FMR LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Oct 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.000285850791 % 0.00 % 3.000285850791 % 129242252
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006599905 0 3877637 0.00 % 3.00 %
Total 3877637 3.000285850791 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holdings LLC % % %
FIAM LLC % % %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC % % %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Management Trust Company % % %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Advisory Holdings LLC % % %
Strategic Advisers LLC % % %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holdings LLC. % % %
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
13 Oct 2021


14.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Merck KGaA
Frankfurter Str. 250
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: https://www.merckgroup.com/de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1240806  14.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240806&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
