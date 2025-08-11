UBS confirms its 'buy' recommendation on Merck KGaA shares, with a target price lowered from €162 to €154, a TP that still represents 47% upside potential for the German healthcare and chemicals group's shares.



Merck KGaA reported a difficult Q2 (one-off effects from divestments/acquisitions) that overshadowed some clear signs of solid underlying business performance, the broker said in a second opinion on the quarterly results.