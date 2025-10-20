UBS confirms its 'buy' recommendation on Merck KGaA shares, while lowering its target price for them from €154 to €150, which now represents 34% upside potential for the German life sciences and chemicals group's stock.
We believe that the investor day supports our medium-term sales expectations, but we are lowering our EPS estimates due to limited margin expansion in the medium term, the broker summarized.
Merck KGaA: UBS still a buyer, lowers TP
Published on 10/20/2025 at 04:43 am EDT
