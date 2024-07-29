FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Slightly more optimistic targets for the chemical and pharmaceutical group Merck KGaA for the current year were well received on the stock market at the start of the week.

On Tradegate, the shares rose by 2.8 percent to 164 euros on Monday in relation to the Xetra close before the weekend. They are therefore likely to continue the recovery that began last week.

The mean value of Merck's target corridor for the operating result (EBITDA) in 2024 is now two percent above the consensus estimate, wrote analyst Brian Balchin from Jefferies.

The good performance in the second quarter was driven by the healthcare and electronics divisions. Richard Vosser from JPMorgan praised a strong second quarter for the Darmstadt-based company./bek/men