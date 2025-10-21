SpringWorks Therapeutics, a newly acquired subsidiary of Germany's Merck KGaA, on Tuesday announced the publication in the Journal of Clinical Oncology of long-term efficacy and safety data from its Phase 3 trial of its Ogsiveo tablet in patients with desmoid tumors, rare but locally aggressive tumors affecting soft tissue.



These results show that treatment lasting up to four years was associated with a reduction in tumor size, an increase in the objective response rate, and sustained improvement in participants' symptoms.



In particular, the data show that the objective response rate (ORR) improved over time, reaching 45.7% after four years, compared with 34.3% after one year of treatment.



Desmoid tumors, which are most often diagnosed in patients aged 20 to 44, do not metastasize but have a high recurrence rate even after surgery.



The multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled 'DeFi' trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of nirogacestat in adult patients with progressive desmoid tumors. It included 142 patients.



The US and European health authorities have granted Ogsiveo orphan drug designation for this indication.