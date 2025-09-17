Merck KGaA announces the presentation of more than 30 abstracts from its multiple sclerosis (MS) portfolio at the ECTRIMS 2025 Congress, which will be held September 24-26 in Barcelona. Four-year Phase 4 data confirm the sustained efficacy of MAVENCLAD (cladribine tablets) in patients with relapsing-remitting (RR) MS.



Analysis of several studies showed that 83.4% of patients experienced no disability progression and 89.2% remained progression-free independent of relapse activity (PIRA). In addition, 15.4% showed confirmed disability improvement. Patients under the age of 40 had better results than older patients.



Alexander Kulla, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Neurology & Immunology, emphasizes that MAVENCLAD, "the only highly effective short-term oral treatment," offers lasting benefits without continuous immunosuppression and has already been used by more than 130,000 patients.



















