Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Merck KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/03 03:33:16 pm
216.5 EUR   +3.14%
03:03pMerck KGaA raises 2021 profit forecast on lab supply demand
RE
02:18pMerck KGaA lifts FY guidance on surging demand for lab supplies
RE
02:14pMerck KGaA Raises 2021 Forecast on Strong 3Q
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merck KGaA raises 2021 profit forecast on lab supply demand

11/03/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Company cites very strong life science business

* Adjusted EBITDA forecast to be 6-6.3 billion euros

* Previous EBITDA target was 5.6-6 billion euros

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, citing a very strong performance at its Life Science unit, which supplies materials and gear to COVID-19 vaccine makers and other drugmakers.

The diversified group said in an unscheduled statement that it now expects 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, to reach 6 billion to 6.3 billion euros ($7 billion to $7.3 billion), up from 5.2 billion in 2020.

It had previously targeted 5.6 billion to 6 billion euros.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA fell to 1.55 billion euros, down from 1.7 billion a year earlier, but surpassed an analyst consensus of 1.52 billion posted on Merck's website.

Merck said it would publish detailed results as scheduled on Nov. 11. ($1 = 0.8633 euros) (Editing by xxxxx)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MERCK KGAA
03:03pMerck KGaA raises 2021 profit forecast on lab supply demand
RE
02:18pMerck KGaA lifts FY guidance on surging demand for lab supplies
RE
02:14pMerck KGaA Raises 2021 Forecast on Strong 3Q
DJ
01:43pMerck KGaA raises forecast for full year 2021
DJ
04:03aMARKETMIND : Judgement Day for the Fed
RE
11/02MERCK KGAA : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
11/02Merck KGaA Forms Independent Expert Committee for Sustainability
MT
11/02MARKETMIND : Aussie cbank caves in, who's next?
RE
11/02MERCK KGAA : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
11/01MARKETMIND : A week of central banks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 19 452 M 22 523 M 22 523 M
Net income 2021 2 778 M 3 217 M 3 217 M
Net Debt 2021 9 022 M 10 447 M 10 447 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 91 260 M 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 58 408
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 209,90 €
Average target price 200,03 €
Spread / Average Target -4,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Rivas Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Laura Matz Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA49.55%105 711
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD57.30%39 667
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.27.22%16 886
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-42.13%6 504
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG105.24%5 124
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-29.51%4 912