Merck KGaA raises 2021 profit forecast on lab supply demand

* Company cites very strong life science business
* Adjusted EBITDA forecast to be 6-6.3 billion euros
* Previous EBITDA target was 5.6-6 billion euros
FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA
raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, citing a very
strong performance at its Life Science unit, which supplies
materials and gear to COVID-19 vaccine makers and other
drugmakers.
The diversified group said in an unscheduled statement that
it now expects 2021 earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special
items, to reach 6 billion to 6.3 billion euros ($7 billion to
$7.3 billion), up from 5.2 billion in 2020.
It had previously targeted 5.6 billion to 6 billion euros.
Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA fell to 1.55 billion euros,
down from 1.7 billion a year earlier, but surpassed an analyst
consensus of 1.52 billion posted on Merck's website.
Merck said it would publish detailed results as scheduled on
Nov. 11.
($1 = 0.8633 euros)
(Editing by xxxxx)