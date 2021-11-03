DGAP-Ad-hoc: Merck KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures Merck KGaA raises forecast for full year 2021 03-Nov-2021 / 18:42 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Darmstadt, November 3, 2021. Based on a very strong third quarter of 2021 with net sales of EUR 4.97 bn resulting in EBITDA pre^1 of EUR 1.55 bn and EPS pre^1 of EUR 2.24, Merck KGaA (the "Company") has further raised its forecast for the entire group for fiscal 2021. The main driver is a very strong operating performance from the Life Science business sector. The Company now projects net sales of approx. EUR 19.30 - 19.85 bn (previously EUR 18.80 - 19.70 bn). EBITDA pre^1 is anticipated to grow to approx. EUR 6.0 - 6.3 bn for the group (previously "EUR 5.6 - 6.0 bn"). EPS pre^1 is projected to amount to approx. EUR 8.50 - 9.00 (previously "EUR 7.80 - 8.50"). The Company will publish Q3 / 2021 figures as scheduled on 11 November 2021. ^1 EBITDA pre and EPS pre are alternative performance measures not defined by international accounting standards, used by the Company to improve the comparability of business performance over time and within the industry. EBITDA pre means earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization as well as adjustments (Ergebnis vor Zinsen, Ertragsteuern, Abschreibungen und Anpassungen). EPS pre means profit after tax including adjustments per theoretical shares outstanding (see Merck Annual Report 2020). Andreas Cezanne, Leiter Corporate Media Relations Merck KGaA Frankfurter Straße 250 64293 Darmstadt Deutschland Email: investor.relations@merckgroup.com Internet: www.merck.de ISIN: DE0006599905 WKN: 659990 Indices: DAX Stock exchanges: Regulated Market of Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard); Open Markets of Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; EUREX derivatives exchange; London, SIX

