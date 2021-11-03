Log in
Merck KGaA raises forecast for full year 2021

11/03/2021 | 01:43pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Merck KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures Merck KGaA raises forecast for full year 2021 03-Nov-2021 / 18:42 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Darmstadt, November 3, 2021. Based on a very strong third quarter of 2021 with net sales of EUR 4.97 bn resulting in EBITDA pre^1 of EUR 1.55 bn and EPS pre^1 of EUR 2.24, Merck KGaA (the "Company") has further raised its forecast for the entire group for fiscal 2021. The main driver is a very strong operating performance from the Life Science business sector. The Company now projects net sales of approx. EUR 19.30 - 19.85 bn (previously EUR 18.80 - 19.70 bn). EBITDA pre^1 is anticipated to grow to approx. EUR 6.0 - 6.3 bn for the group (previously "EUR 5.6 - 6.0 bn"). EPS pre^1 is projected to amount to approx. EUR 8.50 - 9.00 (previously "EUR 7.80 - 8.50"). The Company will publish Q3 / 2021 figures as scheduled on 11 November 2021. ^1 EBITDA pre and EPS pre are alternative performance measures not defined by international accounting standards, used by the Company to improve the comparability of business performance over time and within the industry. EBITDA pre means earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization as well as adjustments (Ergebnis vor Zinsen, Ertragsteuern, Abschreibungen und Anpassungen). EPS pre means profit after tax including adjustments per theoretical shares outstanding (see Merck Annual Report 2020). Andreas Cezanne, Leiter Corporate Media Relations Merck KGaA Frankfurter Straße 250 64293 Darmstadt Deutschland Email: investor.relations@merckgroup.com Internet: www.merck.de ISIN: DE0006599905 WKN: 659990 Indices: DAX Stock exchanges: Regulated Market of Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard); Open Markets of Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; EUREX derivatives exchange; London, SIX

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

03-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Merck KGaA 
              Frankfurter Str. 250 
              64293 Darmstadt 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)6151 72 - 2702 
E-mail:       Andreas.Cezanne@merckgroup.com 
Internet:     https://www.merckgroup.com/de 
ISIN:         DE0006599905 
WKN:          659990 
Indices:      DAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX 
EQS News ID:  1246001 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1246001 03-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246001&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 13:43 ET (17:43 GMT)

