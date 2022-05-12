Merck KGaA sees FY adj profit gains of up to 9% on lab demand

* China lockdown a risk but countermeasures taken
* Sees organic growth in adj EBITDA of 5-9% in 2022
May 12 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA said it
expects earnings growth of up to 9% this year, mainly driven by
drugmakers' demand for its laboratory gear business, but flagged
risks related to lockdown measures in China.
In a statement on Thursday, the diversified group predicted
growth of 5% to 9%, excluding the effect of currency swings and
any acquisitions, for adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), with the Life Science
division as a key growth driver.
It said the forecast was based on expectations that energy
and raw material prices remain high and that the COVID-19
lockdown in China remains locally restricted will be relaxed
soon.
"The current forecast is subject to increased uncertainty
and volatility," the company added.
In response, it would keep higher stocks for critical raw
materials, switch to e-commerce for its lab equipment in
lockdown-affected areas and try to shift production to other
factories, where necessary, Merck said in presentation slides.
First-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 7.8% to 1.63 billion
euros ($1.71 billion), in line with analyst expectations, also
driven by demand for chemicals for semiconductor makers as well
as for cancer drug Bavencio and multiple sclerosis treatment
Mavenclad.
($1 = 0.9508 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Kirsti
Knolle)