Merck KGaA shares fall due to FDA halt in evobrutinib trial

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares in chemicals and pharmaceuticals group Merck KGaA came under pressure on Wednesday. The losses were triggered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspending the enrollment of additional patients for a trial of the multiple sclerosis drug evobrutinib. The share price fell by up to 6.3 percent in early trading to 162.35 euros, its lowest level since November 2022. Most recently, the stock was able to limit the decline to around five percent.

With a drop of around nine percent since the end of 2022, the share is one of the weakest Dax stocks so far this year. Shares in the Darmstadt-based company had already lost a fifth of their value last year, after rising in price by around 150 percent from the end of 2018 to the end of 2021.

In a recent study on Merck shares, analyst Rosie Turner had estimated the maximum risk-free sales potential for evobrutinib at two billion euros. In an optimistic scenario analysis of the drug, she estimated the contribution to total sales of Merck's Pharmaceuticals division at two to four percent for the years 2025 to 2030.

The expert expected final results from the Phase III trial of the drug in the final quarter of 2023 or the opening quarter of 2024. Merck announced Wednesday that it would continue to publish results from the third phase of the trial in the fourth quarter./bek/zb/men