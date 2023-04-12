Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Merck KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:22:59 2023-04-12 am EDT
161.13 EUR   -7.03%
07:01aMerck KGaA shares fall due to FDA halt in evobrutinib trial
DP
06:39aMerck to Invest EUR300 Million in US Semiconductor Manufacturing Site
MT
06:37aMerck KGaA to Invest $327 Million in Pennsylvania Site Expansion
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merck KGaA shares fall due to FDA halt in evobrutinib trial

04/12/2023 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares in chemicals and pharmaceuticals group Merck KGaA came under pressure on Wednesday. The losses were triggered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspending the enrollment of additional patients for a trial of the multiple sclerosis drug evobrutinib. The share price fell by up to 6.3 percent in early trading to 162.35 euros, its lowest level since November 2022. Most recently, the stock was able to limit the decline to around five percent.

With a drop of around nine percent since the end of 2022, the share is one of the weakest Dax stocks so far this year. Shares in the Darmstadt-based company had already lost a fifth of their value last year, after rising in price by around 150 percent from the end of 2018 to the end of 2021.

In a recent study on Merck shares, analyst Rosie Turner had estimated the maximum risk-free sales potential for evobrutinib at two billion euros. In an optimistic scenario analysis of the drug, she estimated the contribution to total sales of Merck's Pharmaceuticals division at two to four percent for the years 2025 to 2030.

The expert expected final results from the Phase III trial of the drug in the final quarter of 2023 or the opening quarter of 2024. Merck announced Wednesday that it would continue to publish results from the third phase of the trial in the fourth quarter./bek/zb/men


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.21% 15691.29 Delayed Quote.12.44%
MERCK KGAA -6.84% 161.45 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
All news about MERCK KGAA
07:01aMerck KGaA shares fall due to FDA halt in evobrutinib trial
DP
06:39aMerck to Invest EUR300 Million in US Semiconductor Manufacturing Site
MT
06:37aMerck KGaA to Invest $327 Million in Pennsylvania Site Expansion
DJ
06:36aGerman Stocks Advance in Green Amid US Inflation Spotlight
MT
06:26aGermany's Merck to invest 300 million euros in US gas plant
RE
06:10aMERCK KGAA : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06:05aEuropean Midday Briefing: Attention Focused on U.S. Inflation D..
DJ
05:15aMerck KGaA: New enrollment of multiple sclerosis patients stopped in U.S.
DP
03:57aMerck KGaA: U.S. Food and Drug Administration stops enrollment of new evobrut..
DP
03:41aMerck KGaA Shares Fall After US Puts Hold on New Patients in MS Drug Trial
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 22 623 M 24 693 M 24 693 M
Net income 2023 3 412 M 3 724 M 3 724 M
Net Debt 2023 7 156 M 7 810 M 7 810 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 1,30%
Capitalization 75 347 M 82 239 M 82 239 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,65x
EV / Sales 2024 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 64 232
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 173,30 €
Average target price 207,22 €
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laura Matz Chief Science & Technology Officer
Danny Bar-Zohar Head-Development & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA-4.20%82 239
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-2.05%11 900
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-17.46%4 574
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.44.16%4 305
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-4.02%4 102
YUHAN CORPORATION-1.05%3 052
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer