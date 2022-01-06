Merck KGaA to Buy Exelead for About $780 Million

By Mauro Orru



Merck KGaA has signed an agreement to acquire biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization Exelead for about $780 million in cash, in a deal expected to bolster its mRNA and lipid manufacturing capabilities.

The German pharmaceuticals-and-chemicals company said Thursday that Indianapolis-based Exelead specializes in injectable formulations, including lipid nanoparticle-based drug delivery technology that is key in mRNA therapeutics for use in Covid-19.

"Novel modalities, particularly mRNA, present a highly attractive business opportunity as pharma and biotech pipelines are increasingly building on them beyond Covid-19," Merck KGaA Chief Executive Belen Garijo said.

The company expects to wrap up the transaction in the first quarter.

