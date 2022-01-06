Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Merck KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/06 09:48:58 am
207.55 EUR   -2.79%
09:42aMerck KGaA To Acquire Exelead For $780 Million
MT
09:39aMerck KGaA to Buy Exelead for About $780 Million
DJ
01/05F-Star Therapeutics Gets Fourth Option From Merck KGaA Affiliate
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merck KGaA to Buy Exelead for About $780 Million

01/06/2022 | 09:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru

Merck KGaA has signed an agreement to acquire biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization Exelead for about $780 million in cash, in a deal expected to bolster its mRNA and lipid manufacturing capabilities.

The German pharmaceuticals-and-chemicals company said Thursday that Indianapolis-based Exelead specializes in injectable formulations, including lipid nanoparticle-based drug delivery technology that is key in mRNA therapeutics for use in Covid-19.

"Novel modalities, particularly mRNA, present a highly attractive business opportunity as pharma and biotech pipelines are increasingly building on them beyond Covid-19," Merck KGaA Chief Executive Belen Garijo said.

The company expects to wrap up the transaction in the first quarter.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 0939ET

All news about MERCK KGAA
09:42aMerck KGaA To Acquire Exelead For $780 Million
MT
09:39aMerck KGaA to Buy Exelead for About $780 Million
DJ
01/05F-Star Therapeutics Gets Fourth Option From Merck KGaA Affiliate
DJ
01/04Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Merck KgaA Enter Supply Deal for Head, Neck Cancer Trial
MT
01/04AVEO Oncology Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck KG..
CI
01/04MERCK KGAA : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
MD
01/04MERCK KGAA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
2021Merck KGaA Signs $137 Million U.S. Government Contract for Wisconsin Production Plant
DJ
2021Merck KGaA Wins $137 Million Contract to Build US Manufacturing Site for Lateral Flow M..
MT
2021MERCK KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 19 625 M 22 202 M 22 202 M
Net income 2021 2 962 M 3 351 M 3 351 M
Net Debt 2021 9 030 M 10 216 M 10 216 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,2x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 92 825 M 105 B 105 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,19x
EV / Sales 2022 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 59 308
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 213,50 €
Average target price 221,24 €
Spread / Average Target 3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Rivas Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Laura Matz Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA-5.95%105 137
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD-5.07%39 340
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.1.91%14 809
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-1.85%6 241
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-1.77%5 117
YUHAN CORPORATION-1.61%3 491