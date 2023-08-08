  1. Markets
Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04:56:45 2023-08-08 am EDT Intraday chart for Merck KGaA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
160.00 EUR -0.03% +0.22% -11.47%
Aug. 07 MERCK KGAA : Barclays remains its Buy rating MD

Today at 04:28 am

Latest news about Merck KGaA

MERCK : Merck's business model shows its strengths Alphavalue
MERCK KGAA : Barclays remains its Buy rating MD
Merck KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
MERCK KGAA : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse MD
Stifel Trims Merck KGaA PT, Maintains Buy Rating MT
MERCK KGAA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating MD
MERCK KGAA : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating MD
MERCK KGAA : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating MD
Health Care Down Slightly After Moderna, Merck KGaA Earnings -- Health Care Roundup DJ
German Private Sector Activity's Return to Contraction Weighs on Local Bourse MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 03.08.2023 - 15.15 o'clock DP
Transcript : MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2023 CI
Laboratory and semiconductor businesses continue to weaken: Merck lowers outlook DP
MERCK KGAA : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating MD
Merck KGaA rise - figures outshine forecast reduction DP
PVA Tepla turn into the red - Infineon share price slumps DP
Continued weakness in laboratory and semiconductor business: Merck KGaA lowers outlook DP
MERCK KGAA : Jefferies gives a Buy rating MD
Merck KGaA Cuts 2023 Outlook on Inventory, Semiconductor Woes DJ
Merck KGaA Reports Lower H1 Attributable Profit, Net Sales MT
Germany's Merck flags steeper drop in earnings RE
MERCK : Management may guide for the lower end of the guidance Alphavalue
Obesity drugs don't make WHO's essential list, but Ebola, MS drugs added RE
MERCK KGAA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan MD
MERCK KGAA : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating MD

Merck KGaA is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical and chemical groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - solutions and products for scientific and biotechnological research (46.7%); - pharmaceutical products (35.3%): prescription drugs for the treatment of diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disorders, inflammatory disorders, etc.; - performance materials for the electronics industry (18%): semiconductor materials, liquid crystals, pigments and additives, carbon-based organic materials, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (5%), Switzerland (2.1%), Europe (21%), China (14.2%), Asia/Pacific (20.4%), the United States (27.1%), North America (1.5%), Latin America (5.5%), Middle East and Africa (3.2%).
2023-08-28 - Display Innovation China EXPO & Forum
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
160.05EUR
Average target price
196.41EUR
Spread / Average Target
+22.72%
Sector Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA
Chart Analysis Merck KGaA
-11.61% 76 569 M $
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.
Chart Analysis Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.
-11.13% 10 053 M $
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
+26.91% 5 481 M $
YUHAN CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Yuhan Corporation
+27.62% 3 977 M $
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG
Chart Analysis Dottikon ES Holding AG
-4.18% 3 782 M $
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD
Chart Analysis Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
-35.35% 3 432 M $
INDIVIOR PLC
Chart Analysis Indivior PLC
-0.32% 3 235 M $
CHANGCHUN BCHT BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.
Chart Analysis Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co.
-20.87% 3 140 M $
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
-10.90% 2 549 M $
SHENYANG XINGQI PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
+36.10% 2 097 M $
