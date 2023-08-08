Equities MRK DE0006599905
|MERCK : Merck's business model shows its strengths
|Aug. 07
|MERCK KGAA : Barclays remains its Buy rating
Merck KGaA is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical and chemical groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - solutions and products for scientific and biotechnological research (46.7%); - pharmaceutical products (35.3%): prescription drugs for the treatment of diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disorders, inflammatory disorders, etc.; - performance materials for the electronics industry (18%): semiconductor materials, liquid crystals, pigments and additives, carbon-based organic materials, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (5%), Switzerland (2.1%), Europe (21%), China (14.2%), Asia/Pacific (20.4%), the United States (27.1%), North America (1.5%), Latin America (5.5%), Middle East and Africa (3.2%).
2023-08-28 - Display Innovation China EXPO & Forum
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
160.05EUR
Average target price
196.41EUR
Spread / Average Target
+22.72%
Sector Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-11.61%
|76 569 M $
|-11.13%
|10 053 M $
|+26.91%
|5 481 M $
|+27.62%
|3 977 M $
|-4.18%
|3 782 M $
|-35.35%
|3 432 M $
|-0.32%
|3 235 M $
|-20.87%
|3 140 M $
|-10.90%
|2 549 M $
|+36.10%
|2 097 M $