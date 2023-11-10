Stock MRK MERCK KGAA
PDF Report : Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA

Equities

MRK

DE0006599905

Pharmaceuticals

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:35:12 2023-11-10 am EST 		Intraday chart for Merck KGaA After market 03:59:50 pm
149.50 EUR -2.83% 150.38 +0.59%
10:44pm MERCK : Segments a bit mixed but unspectacular at the group level Alphavalue
12:23pm MERCK KGAA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating ZD
Latest news about Merck KGaA

MERCK : Segments a bit mixed but unspectacular at the group level Alphavalue
MERCK KGAA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating ZD
Merck KGaA remains very firm at the top of the Dax after figures DP
Heavyweight Stocks Keep Germany's DAX in Green as Earnings Season Nears End MT
Germany's Merck says semiconductor M&A deals face political hurdles RE
Job data is a good omen before Powell's speech
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 09.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
Laboratory and Semiconductors weak at Merck - cautious outlook DP
MERCK KGAA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
Transcript : MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023 CI
MERCK KGAA : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating ZD
MERCK KGAA : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays ZD
MERCK KGAA : Buy rating from UBS ZD
Merck KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Merck KGaA Sees Earnings, Sales at Lower Half of Outlook Ranges DJ
Merck KGaA Reports Decline in Q3 Attributable Profit, Net Sales MT
Laboratory and Semiconductor business at Merck remains weak - forecast specified DP
Merck KGaA Q3 earnings down 20% on weak biotech, electronics demand RE
MORNING BID EUROPE-Range-bound markets awaits Powell - again RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Lower as Powell Speech Eyed DJ
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 06.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
Merck KGaA Weighs Job Cuts at Electronics Division on Market Downturn DJ
Merck KGaA Mulls Layoffs Amid Cost-cutting Measures MT
'FAZ': Chemicals division of Merck KGaA to save up to 90 million euros DP
MERCK KGAA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD

Company Profile

Merck KGaA is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical and chemical groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - solutions and products for scientific and biotechnological research (46.7%); - pharmaceutical products (35.3%): prescription drugs for the treatment of diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disorders, inflammatory disorders, etc.; - performance materials for the electronics industry (18%): semiconductor materials, liquid crystals, pigments and additives, carbon-based organic materials, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (5%), Switzerland (2.1%), Europe (21%), China (14.2%), Asia/Pacific (20.4%), the United States (27.1%), North America (1.5%), Latin America (5.5%), Middle East and Africa (3.2%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-03-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Merck KGaA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
149.50EUR
Average target price
189.06EUR
Spread / Average Target
+26.46%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA Stock Merck KGaA
-17.36% 71 656 M $
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD. Stock Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.
-18.87% 8 749 M $
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. Stock SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
+21.50% 5 094 M $
CHANGCHUN BCHT BIOTECHNOLOGY CO. Stock Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co.
-8.23% 3 596 M $
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. Stock Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
+21.05% 3 430 M $
YUHAN CORPORATION Stock Yuhan Corporation
+8.39% 3 372 M $
SHENYANG XINGQI PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD. Stock Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
+70.24% 2 621 M $
INDIVIOR PLC Stock Indivior PLC
-30.18% 2 331 M $
SHANGHAI SHYNDEC PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
+11.21% 1 860 M $
VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S Stock Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S
-0.50% 1 644 M $
Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals
