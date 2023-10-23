Merck KGaA
MRK
DE0006599905
Pharmaceuticals
|142.98 EUR
|-3.91%
|-3.78%
|-20.56%
|10:08am
|MERCK : Watch out for 2024
|Oct. 20
|MERCK KGAA : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
Merck KGaA is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical and chemical groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - solutions and products for scientific and biotechnological research (46.7%); - pharmaceutical products (35.3%): prescription drugs for the treatment of diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disorders, inflammatory disorders, etc.; - performance materials for the electronics industry (18%): semiconductor materials, liquid crystals, pigments and additives, carbon-based organic materials, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (5%), Switzerland (2.1%), Europe (21%), China (14.2%), Asia/Pacific (20.4%), the United States (27.1%), North America (1.5%), Latin America (5.5%), Middle East and Africa (3.2%).
SectorPharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-11-09 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Consensus
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
148.80EUR
Average target price
196.84EUR
Spread / Average Target
+32.29%
