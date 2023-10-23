Stock MRK MERCK KGAA
PDF Report : Merck KGaA

Equities

MRK

DE0006599905

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 04:28:09 2023-10-23 am EDT
142.98 EUR -3.91% -3.78% -20.56%
10:08am MERCK : Watch out for 2024 Alphavalue
Oct. 20 MERCK KGAA : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Latest news about Merck KGaA

MERCK : Watch out for 2024 Alphavalue
MERCK KGAA : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating ZD
MERCK KGAA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating ZD
Health Care Limits Losses Amid Defensive Bias - Health Care Roundup DJ
MERCK KGAA : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating ZD
UBS leaves Merck KGaA at 'Buy' - Target 208 euros DP
MERCK KGAA : UBS gives a Buy rating ZD
Merck KGaA Shares Jump on Expected Return to Sales Growth in 2024 DJ
Transcript : MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien - Analyst/Investor Day CI
Merck KGaA Reiterates FY23 Sales Guidance; Medium-term Targets Confirmed MT
Merck KGaA Sees Return to Organic Sales Growth Next Year DJ
Merck KGaA says MS drug has blockbuster potential; key data expected in December RE
Merck KGaA raises prospect of return to sales growth next year RE
MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS PIVOTAL TRIAL RESULTS ON MS DRUG EVOBRUTINIB… RE
Companies bring more women to the top floor DP
Merck Receives Positive EU CHMP Opinion for PREVYMIS for Prevention of CMV Disease in High-Risk Adult Kidney Transplant Recipients and Extended 200-Day Dosing in Adult HSCT Recipients at Risk for Late CMV Infection and Disease CI
Lonza cuts 2024 margin target again after CEO departure RE
MERCK : A weaker outlook for Life Science Alphavalue
MERCK KGAA : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Qiagen and Merck KGaA very weak in the Sartorius wake DP
Merck KGaA Says Multiple Sclerosis Drug Showed Low Annual Relapse Rates in Ongoing Mid-stage Trial MT
MERCK KGAA : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays ZD
Merck KGaA Partners with United Nations to Launch Course for Family Carers MT
EU Parliament wants pharmaceutical industry to participate in wastewater treatment DP
Quris-Ai Announces the Extension of Its Collaboration with Merck KGaA CI

Chart Merck KGaA

More charts

Company Profile

Merck KGaA is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical and chemical groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - solutions and products for scientific and biotechnological research (46.7%); - pharmaceutical products (35.3%): prescription drugs for the treatment of diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disorders, inflammatory disorders, etc.; - performance materials for the electronics industry (18%): semiconductor materials, liquid crystals, pigments and additives, carbon-based organic materials, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (5%), Switzerland (2.1%), Europe (21%), China (14.2%), Asia/Pacific (20.4%), the United States (27.1%), North America (1.5%), Latin America (5.5%), Middle East and Africa (3.2%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-11-09 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Merck KGaA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
148.80EUR
Average target price
196.84EUR
Spread / Average Target
+32.29%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA Stock Merck KGaA
-20.43% 68 526 M $
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD. Stock Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.
-21.23% 8 519 M $
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. Stock SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
+4.72% 4 381 M $
CHANGCHUN BCHT BIOTECHNOLOGY CO. Stock Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co.
-11.79% 3 440 M $
YUHAN CORPORATION Stock Yuhan Corporation
+9.62% 3 314 M $
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. Stock Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
+12.24% 3 163 M $
SHENYANG XINGQI PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD. Stock Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
+71.19% 2 592 M $
INDIVIOR PLC Stock Indivior PLC
-15.82% 2 530 M $
SHANGHAI SHYNDEC PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
+4.95% 1 751 M $
VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S Stock Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S
-0.50% 1 644 M $
Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals
