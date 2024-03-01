DARMSTADT (dpa-AFX) - The Darmstadt-based Merck Group is again cutting jobs in view of weakening business. The DAX-listed company is cutting up to 230 jobs in its electronics division, including up to 100 in Germany. A corresponding reconciliation of interests has been concluded with the works council, a spokeswoman announced on Friday. The Group is striving for amicable and socially acceptable solutions and is trying to find internal solutions for as many employees as possible.

It had already become known in November that Merck intends to reduce costs in the Electronics division by up to 90 million euros. Among other things, the Group produces semiconductor materials for electronic devices and liquid crystals for smartphones and TV screens. There are also pigments for the automotive and cosmetics industries.

However, demand in the electronics industry is sluggish and the downturn is lasting longer than Merck expected. The special boom around coronavirus vaccines, from which Merck had benefited in the Laboratory division, is over, while the Pharmaceuticals division has suffered setbacks with promising products.

Merck has already responded to the headwinds with two cost-cutting packages: 200 jobs have been cut in the Pharmaceuticals division. In addition, around 550 jobs will be cut in central functions such as IT, Purchasing, Human Resources and Legal by the end of 2024. Layoffs for operational reasons in Darmstadt and nearby Gernsheim have been ruled out by an employment guarantee until the end of 2025. Merck employs around 12,500 of its more than 64,000 employees worldwide in Darmstadt alone. The company will present its sales and profit figures for 2023 on Thursday./als/DP/ngu