    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/09 03:02:30 am
202.45 EUR   +1.25%
Merck KGaA Aims for Around EUR25 Billion in Sales by 2025
DJ
MERCK : lifts growth forecast for life science tools business
RE
MERCK : Expects Group Sales to Reach $29.5 Billion in 2025
MT
Merck : lifts growth forecast for life science tools business

09/09/2021 | 02:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA on Thursday issued a more ambitious medium-term growth forecast for its Life Science unit, a supplier of materials and lab gear for the biotech industry.

Life Science division revenues are now expected to grow 7% to 10% per year, excluding the effect of currencies and acquisitions, significantly above market growth and up from a previous goal of 6% to 9%, the diversified company said.

In a statement on its capital markets day on Thursday, the family-controlled group added that it expects group sales to grow organically by more than 6% per year on average through 2025, driven by demand for the Life Science unit's bioprocessing products, new pharmaceuticals and semiconductor chemicals.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Escritt)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 312 M 22 825 M 22 825 M
Net income 2021 2 735 M 3 233 M 3 233 M
Net Debt 2021 8 844 M 10 453 M 10 453 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 86 934 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,96x
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 58 408
Free-Float 29,7%
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Rivas Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Laura Matz Chief Science & Technology Officer
