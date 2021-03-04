Log in
Merck KGaA

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
03/04
130.525 EUR   -1.75%
Merck : 2020 Earnings, Sales Rise; Increases Dividend

03/04/2021 | 01:49am EST
By Cecilia Butini

Merck KgaA said Thursday that its earnings and sales rose in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic, and increased its proposed dividend.

The German pharmaceuticals-and-chemicals company posted aftertax profit of 1.99 billion euros ($2.40 billion), up from EUR1.32 billion in 2019.

The closely watched company metric "Ebitda pre"--earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization before one-time items--came in at EUR5.20 billion, compared with EUR4.39 billion, Merck said.

Net sales were EUR17.53 billion, up from EUR16.15 billion.

The company proposed a dividend for 2020 of EUR1.40 a share, up EUR0.10 from the previous year. It also said that it would rename its performance-materials business as electronics effective immediately.

Merck said it expects strong organic sales growth in 2021, and projects organic Ebitda pre growth in the percentage range of high single digits to low teens.

In the medium term, the company said it continues to guide for around EUR2 billion in sales from new products in 2022.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-21 0148ET

Financials
Sales 2020 17 407 M 20 983 M 20 983 M
Net income 2020 1 999 M 2 409 M 2 409 M
Net Debt 2020 10 557 M 12 726 M 12 726 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 57 760 M 69 750 M 69 627 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,92x
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 58 077
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 142,09 €
Last Close Price 132,85 €
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nilesh Kumar Senior Investment Director
Christian Raabe Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA-5.34%69 750
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD11.58%27 226
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.11.41%14 838
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.13.16%7 449
YUHAN CORPORATION-16.78%3 585
RECIPHARM AB (PUBL)5.93%2 794
