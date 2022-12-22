Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Merck KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59 2022-12-22 pm EST
178.83 EUR   -0.63%
04:40pMersana Therapeutics Enters Research, License Pact With Merck KGaA Unit
MT
04:17pMersana signs deal with Merck KGaA for cancer therapy development
RE
12/14Fed Focus Overtakes German Data Cheer to Pull Down DAX at Wednesday's Close
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mersana signs deal with Merck KGaA for cancer therapy development

12/22/2022 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt

(Reuters) - Mersana Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday it had signed a deal for developing cancer drugs with Germany's Merck KGaA that has the potential to generate up to $800 million in milestone payments.

Mersana would receive $30 million in an upfront payment, which would be used to develop drugs known as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), the company said.

ADCs combine a tumor-seeking monoclonal antibody with a cell-killing chemotherapy payload, designed for a targeted destructive effect that, unlike conventional chemotherapy, spares healthy cells.

Under the agreement, Mersana would develop cancer drug candidates against up to two targets that would utilize its platform to combine Merck KGaA's proprietary antibodies.

Mersana said it was also eligible to receive royalties of up to low double-digit percentages on global net sales for any approved ADCs that are developed under the agreement. 

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCK KGAA -0.78% 178.55 Delayed Quote.-20.73%
MERSANA THERAPEUTICS, INC. -1.16% 5.98 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
All news about MERCK KGAA
04:40pMersana Therapeutics Enters Research, License Pact With Merck KGaA Unit
MT
04:17pMersana signs deal with Merck KGaA for cancer therapy development
RE
12/14Fed Focus Overtakes German Data Cheer to Pull Down DAX at Wednesday's Close
MT
12/14German Shares Stumble as Market Jitters Return Before US Rate Decision
MT
12/14MERCK KGAA : Upgraded to Buy by UBS
MD
12/13Merck KGaA to Boost Viral Vector Gene Therapy Development in Japan via Synplogen Collab..
MT
12/13New entries in MarketScreener's Europe portfolio
MS
12/06Merck KGaA Acquires Micro-bioreactor Technology Developer Erbi Biosystems
MT
12/02Merck KGaA's Parasitic Disease Drug Arpraziquantel Accepted for EU Review
MT
12/01DeepMatter proposes AIM share cancellation, launches fundraise
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 347 M 23 678 M 23 678 M
Net income 2022 3 713 M 3 934 M 3 934 M
Net Debt 2022 6 851 M 7 259 M 7 259 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 77 630 M 82 252 M 82 252 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 63 723
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 178,55 €
Average target price 207,21 €
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belén Garijo López Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Rivas Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Laura Matz Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK KGAA-20.73%83 020
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-3.67%12 288
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-32.67%4 396
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-25.10%4 370
YUHAN CORPORATION-2.90%3 159
INDIVIOR PLC42.18%3 015