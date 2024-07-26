Darmstadt (dpa-AFX) - Following a good second quarter, the pharmaceutical and chemical company Merck KGaA has specified its targets for the current year. Net sales are expected to be between 20.7 and 22.1 billion euros, as the DAX-listed company announced in Darmstadt on Friday evening. Previously, the Management Board had assumed a decrease of 100 million euros at the lower end of the range.

Adjusted for special effects, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year are expected to be between 5.8 and 6.4 billion euros. Previously, the managers had estimated 100 million euros less at both ends of the range.

In the second quarter, Merck generated sales of a good 5.3 billion euros. Of this, around 1.5 billion euros remained as the adjusted operating result. In after-hours trading, Merck shares rose slightly on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the closing price in Xetra trading. The full report is to be presented on August 1./ngu