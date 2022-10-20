Brazilian state of Tocantins taps Mercuria to sell carbon credits

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian state of
Tocantins has selected Geneva-based Mercuria Energy Trading for
the sale of up to 200 million tonnes of jurisdictional carbon
credits generated from 2016 to 2032, the state announced late on
Wednesday.
Mercuria, one of the world's largest commodities and energy
trading firms, with operations in 50 countries and annual
revenue of $130 billion last year, has operated in carbon
markets since 2008, according to its website.
Other firms that participated in the process have three days
to appeal the decision. State environment official Marli Santos
said once the partnership is signed, Tocantins will discuss with
Mercuria which standard should be used to register the credits.
Tocantins is weighing whether to use Verra's Jurisdictional
and Nested REDD+ (JNR) standard or ART's TREES. The credits will
be held by a specific purpose company to be created.
If concluded, Santos said the transaction could bring up to
$2 billion to the Brazilian state, which would be the first to
sell jurisdictional carbon credits in the voluntary market.
