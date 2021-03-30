Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Mercuria Investment Co., Ltd.    7190   JP3860150006

MERCURIA INVESTMENT CO., LTD.

(7190)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercuria Investment : and Singapore fund manager Envysion cancel investment pact

03/30/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, March 30 (Reuters) - Trading house Mercuria Energy Trading and Singapore-based asset manager Envysion Wealth Management have terminated an agreement to jointly invest in mining and energy projects that was signed only in January, Envysion said on Tuesday.

"Regarding the co-investment agreement with Mercuria, both Envysion and Mercuria have agreed mutually to terminate the present agreement and put this project on hold," an Envysion spokesman said in a statement to Reuters.

"Given the multiple incidents that have had happened in the commodity industry since the beginning of 2020, both Envysion and Mercuria are using the opportunity to review our collaboration," the spokesman said.

A string of scandals involving Singapore trading firms last year shook investor and banker confidence in the commodities sector, before an alleged nickel fraud scheme - in which Envysion was purportedly a victim - came to light in February.

Envysion and its chief executive were alleged to have been cheated in the nickel trading scheme, which had raised at least S$1 billion ($742.12 million) from investors, and the company was being reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a result.

"Since MAS initiated the review... Envysion has been cooperating closely with the authorities to provide evidence, along with the other investors involved," the spokesman added.

Mercuria itself alleges it was a victim of fraud in a separate case last year. Its lawyer said earlier this month Mercuria had launched a civil suit against a Turkish firm after paving stones were shipped to China instead of the $36 million of copper Mercuria had agreed to buy.

Mercuria did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The pact with Envysion heralded a rare partnership with a fund for Mercuria, one of the world's biggest oil traders, and was supposed to see it present potential projects for investment to Envysion, founded and led by former Julius Baer banker Veronica Shim. ($1 = 1.3475 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG 0.39% 61.16 Delayed Quote.19.37%
MERCURIA INVESTMENT CO., LTD. 0.00% 805 End-of-day quote.21.23%
All news about MERCURIA INVESTMENT CO., LTD.
06:22aMERCURIA INVESTMENT  : and Singapore fund manager Envysion cancel investment pac..
RE
05:19aMERCURIA INVESTMENT  : and Singapore fund manager Envysion cancel investment pac..
RE
01/07Mercuria teams up with Singapore fund manager Envysion for project investment
RE
2020Singapore adds Minerva Bunkering and TFG Marine to list of licensed bunker su..
RE
2019Japanese stationery maker Kokuyo to launch unsolicited takeover bid of Pentel
RE
2019Trafigura joins others to lend $1 billion to independent Chinese oil refiner
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 183 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
Net income 2020 525 M 4,76 M 4,76 M
Net cash 2020 1 584 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 793 M 126 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart MERCURIA INVESTMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mercuria Investment Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURIA INVESTMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshihiro Toyoshima Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Hideya Ishino COO, Director & Manager-Asset Investment
Akira Kambe Manager-Compliance
Yusuke Takigawa Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Terukazu Okahashi Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCURIA INVESTMENT CO., LTD.21.23%125
BLACKROCK, INC.4.90%109 745
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.8.93%66 054
UBS GROUP AG21.29%54 294
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.14.61%49 735
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)11.90%41 028
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ