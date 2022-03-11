Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Mercuries & Associates Holding, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2905   TW0002905007

MERCURIES & ASSOCIATES HOLDING, LTD.

(2905)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercuries & Associates : On behalf of Mercury Fu Bao Co., Ltd. announce the donates to related party.

03/11/2022 | 04:26am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: MERCURIES & ASSOCIATES HOLDING, LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/11 Time of announcement 16:55:36
Subject 
 On behalf of Mercury Fu Bao Co., Ltd.
announce the donates to related party.
Date of events 2022/03/11 To which item it meets paragraph 43
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/11
2.Reason for the donation:To promote Taiwan's sports activities.
3.Total amount of the donation:NT$ 1,500,000.
4.Counterparty to the donation:The Chinese Slow Pitch Softball Association.
5.Relationship with the Company:Related party.
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None.
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):None.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Mercuries & Associates Holding Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
