Mercuries & Associates : On behalf of Mercury Fu Bao Co., Ltd. announce the donates to related party.
03/11/2022 | 04:26am EST
Provided by: MERCURIES & ASSOCIATES HOLDING, LTD.
1
2022/03/11
16:55:36
On behalf of Mercury Fu Bao Co., Ltd.
announce the donates to related party.
2022/03/11
paragraph 43
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/11
2.Reason for the donation:To promote Taiwan's sports activities.
3.Total amount of the donation:NT$ 1,500,000.
4.Counterparty to the donation:The Chinese Slow Pitch Softball Association.
5.Relationship with the Company:Related party.
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None.
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):None.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Mercuries & Associates Holding Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:01 UTC.