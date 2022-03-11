Mercuries & Associates : On behalf of Mercury Fu Bao Co., Ltd. announce the donates to related party.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/11 2.Reason for the donation:To promote Taiwan's sports activities. 3.Total amount of the donation:NT$ 1,500,000. 4.Counterparty to the donation:The Chinese Slow Pitch Softball Association. 5.Relationship with the Company:Related party. 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:None. 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):None. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.