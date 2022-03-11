Mercuries & Associates : The Board of Directors resolved to subscribe shares of capital raising plan of Mercuries Life Insurance Co., Ltd..

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield, etc.):Common Shares of Mercuries Life Insurance Co., Ltd.. 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/11 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: Amount:The number of shares to be subscribed of capital raising plan is 136,198 thousand shares. unit price:NT$8.2. total monetary amount of the transaction:Within the limit of NT$1,117 million. 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): Trading counterparty:Mercuries Life Insurance Co., Ltd.. its relationship with the Company:Material Subsidiary. 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer:NA. 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA. 7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being disposed of, over such related party):NA. 8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):NA. 9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Terms of delivery or payment:one off cash payment. restrictive covenants in the contract:None. other important terms and conditions:None. 10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: The manner of deciding on this transaction:Subscribed of capital raising. the reference basis for the decision on price:Issue price of per share of Mercuries Life Insurance Co., Ltd.. the decision-making unit: audit committee and board of directors. 11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or disposed of:NT$15.57. 12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment: as of the present moment,(1)Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction) of Mercuries & Associates Holding, Ltd.:1,193,114 thousand shares, their monetary amount:NT$6,701,459 thousand, shareholding percentage:38.49%, status of any restriction of rights:Pledge 0.2 billion shares. (2)Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction) of subsidiary of Mercury Fu Bao Co., Ltd.:73,141 thousand shares, their monetary amount:NT$424,581 thousand, shareholding percentage:2.36%, status of any restriction of rights:None. (3)Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction) of subsidiary of Mercuries F&B Co., Ltd.:14,571 thousand shares, their monetary amount:NT$144,691 thousand, shareholding percentage:0.47%, status of any restriction of rights:None. (4)Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction) of subsidiary of Mercuries Furniture Co., Ltd.:11,795 thousand shares, their monetary amount:NT$143,635 thousand, shareholding percentage:0.38%, status of any restriction of rights:None. (5)Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction) of subsidiary of Mercuries Data Systems Ltd.:6,277 thousand shares, their monetary amount:NT$59,737 thousand, shareholding percentage:0.20%, status of any restriction of rights:None. (6)Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction) of subsidiary of Mercuries & Associates, Ltd.:16,449 thousand shares, their monetary amount:NT$131,349 thousand, shareholding percentage:0.53%, status of any restriction of rights:None. 13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present: as of the present moment, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies, the current ratio of securities investment(including the current trade) to the total assets of Financial Statements for the Years Ended December 31, 2020 :23.60%, the current ratio of securities investment(including the current trade) to equity attributable to owners of the parent of Consolidated Financial Statements for the first three quarters of 2021:35.97%, the working capital of Financial Statements for the Years Ended December 31, 2020 :NT$-63,314 thousand. 14.Broker and broker's fee:None. 15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:Long-term equity investment. 16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None. 17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes. 18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/11 19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the Audit Committee:2022/03/11 20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current transaction:NA. 21.Name of the CPA firm:NA. 22.Name of the CPA:NA. 23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA. 24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:None. 25.Details on change of business model:NA. 26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the expected coming year:NA. 27.Source of funds:equity capital and bank loan. 28.Any other matters that need to be specified: The board of directors of subsidiary Mercuries & Associates approved the subscription of the capital increase shares Within the limit of 30 million shares which as a specific person.