  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Mercuries Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2867   TW0002867009

MERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.

(2867)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-12
8.510 TWD   +0.71%
05:35aMERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE : Board of Directors approved dividend distribution
PU
04:48aMERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE : The board of directors resolved to announced the disposal of real estate
PU
02:45aMERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE : announces new Chairman
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercuries Life Insurance : Board of Directors approved dividend distribution

04/14/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Mercuries Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2022/04/14 Time of announcement 17:19:42
Subject 
 Mercuries Life Board of Directors approved
dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/04/14 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/04/14
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

Mercuries Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 09:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
05:35aMERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE : Board of Directors approved dividend distribution
PU
04:48aMERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE : The board of directors resolved to announced the disposal of re..
PU
02:45aMERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE : announces new Chairman
PU
02:45aMERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE : Announcement of resignation of natural-person directors, desiga..
PU
03/21MERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE : announces the completion of 2nd time capital increase of 2021
PU
03/18MERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE : announces the period of payment call for the subscription of ca..
PU
03/16Mercuries Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
03/10MERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE : The Board approved to capital increase of CMG INTERNATIONAL TWO..
PU
03/10MERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE : The Board approved to capital increase of CMG INTERNATIONAL ONE..
PU
03/10MERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE : Announcement of the company's board of directors through CRO re..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 149 B 5 131 M 5 131 M
Net income 2021 1 091 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
Net cash 2021 55 567 M 1 914 M 1 914 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 377 M 909 M 909 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 395
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart MERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Mercuries Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chen Kun Chang General Manager
Chun Kwan Cheung President
Hung Sheng Chen CFO, Chief Investment Officer & Senior VP
Hsiang Chieh Chen Chairman
Ching Hsiang Lin Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.-7.90%909
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-1.25%134 066
AIA GROUP LIMITED2.86%124 198
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-7.12%100 254
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.0.13%34 823
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-16.08%31 211