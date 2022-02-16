Log in
    2867   TW0002867009

MERCURIES LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.

(2867)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercuries Life Insurance : (Supplementary)Mercuries Life announces the issue price per share for capital increase and designated collection and deposit banks

02/16/2022 | 04:54am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Mercuries Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/02/16 Time of announcement 17:48:37
Subject 
 (Supplementary)Mercuries Life announces the issue
price per share for capital increase and designated
collection and deposit banks
Date of events 2022/02/16 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or
 decision by the Company for record date:2022/02/16
2.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period /No):
No
3.Effective registration date approved by competent authority:2022/01/18
4.Date of the board of directors resolution for (additional) issuance
of shares:N/A
5.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued:
430,000,000 shares; NT$3,526,000,000(Supplementary information)
6.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:N/A
7.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:N/A
8.Par Value per share:NT$10
9.Issue price:NT$8.2 per share(Supplementary information)
10.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:
10% of the newly issued common shares, translating to 43,000,000 shares
in total.
11.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:
80% of the newly issued common shares, translating to 344,000,000 shares,
will be reserved for existing shareholders with the respective ratio
as stated on shareholders' roster on the record date of the subscription.
12.Method for public sale and no.of shares:
10% of the newly issued common shares, translating to 43,000,000 shares
in total.
13.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the
deadline:
The existing shareholders may combine fractional share into one share
within 5 days from the book closure date. The Chairman with the
authorization from the Board will allocate uncombined shares, fractional
shares, or unsubscreibed shares by existing shareholders and employees to
specific person at the issue price.
14.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
Rights and obligations of the newly issued shares are equal to existing
shares.
15.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:
To support business growth, enhance capital structure, and increase
capital adequacy ratio.
16.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/03/01
17.Last date before book closure:2022/02/24
18.Book closure starting date:2022/02/25
19.Book closure ending date:2022/03/01
20.Payment period:2022/03/07-2022/03/18
21.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds:
2022/02/16(Supplementary information)
22.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:
Cathay United Bank World Trade Center Branch and branches across the country
(Supplementary information)
23.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:
Cathay United Bank Wunchang Branch(Supplementary information)
24.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The capital increase plan has been approved by the Financial Supervisory
Commission order No.1100379307 on January 18, 2022. The Chairman is
authorized to adjust the number of issue price, project items, progress of
fund utilization, forcasted benefits and other related matters based on
market conditions due to competent authority or inevitable circumstances.

Disclaimer

Mercuries Life Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
