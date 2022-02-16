Mercuries Life Insurance : (Supplementary)Mercuries Life announces the issue price per share for capital increase and designated collection and deposit banks

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or decision by the Company for record date:2022/02/16 2.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period /No): No 3.Effective registration date approved by competent authority:2022/01/18 4.Date of the board of directors resolution for (additional) issuance of shares:N/A 5.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued: 430,000,000 shares; NT$3,526,000,000(Supplementary information) 6.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:N/A 7.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:N/A 8.Par Value per share:NT$10 9.Issue price:NT$8.2 per share(Supplementary information) 10.Number of shares subscribed for by employees: 10% of the newly issued common shares, translating to 43,000,000 shares in total. 11.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders: 80% of the newly issued common shares, translating to 344,000,000 shares, will be reserved for existing shareholders with the respective ratio as stated on shareholders' roster on the record date of the subscription. 12.Method for public sale and no.of shares: 10% of the newly issued common shares, translating to 43,000,000 shares in total. 13.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline: The existing shareholders may combine fractional share into one share within 5 days from the book closure date. The Chairman with the authorization from the Board will allocate uncombined shares, fractional shares, or unsubscreibed shares by existing shareholders and employees to specific person at the issue price. 14.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: Rights and obligations of the newly issued shares are equal to existing shares. 15.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase: To support business growth, enhance capital structure, and increase capital adequacy ratio. 16.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/03/01 17.Last date before book closure:2022/02/24 18.Book closure starting date:2022/02/25 19.Book closure ending date:2022/03/01 20.Payment period:2022/03/07-2022/03/18 21.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds: 2022/02/16(Supplementary information) 22.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds: Cathay United Bank World Trade Center Branch and branches across the country (Supplementary information) 23.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds: Cathay United Bank Wunchang Branch(Supplementary information) 24.Any other matters that need to be specified: The capital increase plan has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission order No.1100379307 on January 18, 2022. The Chairman is authorized to adjust the number of issue price, project items, progress of fund utilization, forcasted benefits and other related matters based on market conditions due to competent authority or inevitable circumstances.