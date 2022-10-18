Mercurity Fintech : Appointment of COO - Form 6-K

Appointment of COO

On October 13, 2022, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the "Company") appointed Qian Sun, one of the Company's directors, to be the Company's Chief Operating Officer in connection with an employment agreement (the "Employment Agreement") entered into between Qian Sun and the Company. Ms. Sun's employment is subject to a probationary period of three (3) months continuous service, which also in part depends on her performance in her role as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. The Company has agreed to pay Ms. Sun $2,500 per month. A copy of the Employment Agreement is attached hereto as exhibit 10.1.

As previously disclosed in the Company's Current Report filed on Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 13, 2022, Ms. Qian Sun, age 34, has more than 10 years of experience in corporate management and industrial investment. In 2010, Ms. Sun joined Shenzhen Worldunion Group (SZ:002285), a publically traded real estate services company in China, as a Project Planner in Northern China, responsible for the project planning and marketing in Northern China. Thereafter, from 2012 to 2017, Ms. Sun worked at Bei Hui United Education, an online education company, as an Assistant to the Chairman and Operation Director respectively, responsible for the development of the company's curriculum and daily operation management. From 2017 to 2020, Ms. Sun worked at Blockchainer, a blockchain consulting and incubation platform company, as a Partner responsible for providing one-stop consulting and incubation services in the blockchain field. From 2020 to 2022, Ms. Sun worked at Consensus Labs, a leading blockchain investment and research firm, as a Partner responsible for industry research and post-investment management. Ms. Sun holds a bachelor's degree in Management from Beijing Normal University.

