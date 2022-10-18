Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFH   US58936H1095

MERCURITY FINTECH HOLDING INC.

(MFH)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57 2022-10-18 pm EDT
0.7100 USD   -12.84%
05:33pMercurity Fintech : Appointment of COO - Form 6-K
PU
10/13Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Announces Board Appointments
CI
10/13Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Announces Appointment of New Directors to the Board
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercurity Fintech : Appointment of COO - Form 6-K

10/18/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
Appointment of COO

On October 13, 2022, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the "Company") appointed Qian Sun, one of the Company's directors, to be the Company's Chief Operating Officer in connection with an employment agreement (the "Employment Agreement") entered into between Qian Sun and the Company. Ms. Sun's employment is subject to a probationary period of three (3) months continuous service, which also in part depends on her performance in her role as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. The Company has agreed to pay Ms. Sun $2,500 per month. A copy of the Employment Agreement is attached hereto as exhibit 10.1.

As previously disclosed in the Company's Current Report filed on Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 13, 2022, Ms. Qian Sun, age 34, has more than 10 years of experience in corporate management and industrial investment. In 2010, Ms. Sun joined Shenzhen Worldunion Group (SZ:002285), a publically traded real estate services company in China, as a Project Planner in Northern China, responsible for the project planning and marketing in Northern China. Thereafter, from 2012 to 2017, Ms. Sun worked at Bei Hui United Education, an online education company, as an Assistant to the Chairman and Operation Director respectively, responsible for the development of the company's curriculum and daily operation management. From 2017 to 2020, Ms. Sun worked at Blockchainer, a blockchain consulting and incubation platform company, as a Partner responsible for providing one-stop consulting and incubation services in the blockchain field. From 2020 to 2022, Ms. Sun worked at Consensus Labs, a leading blockchain investment and research firm, as a Partner responsible for industry research and post-investment management. Ms. Sun holds a bachelor's degree in Management from Beijing Normal University.

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit No. Description
Exhibit 10.1 Employment Agreement between Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. and Qian Sun

Disclaimer

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 21:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,67 M - -
Net income 2021 -20,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,68 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,6 M 11,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales 2021 54,2x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart MERCURITY FINTECH HOLDING INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURITY FINTECH HOLDING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Huahui Deng Chairman
Tony C. Luh Independent Director
Paul L. Gillis Independent Director
Cong Huang Independent Director
Hua Zhou Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCURITY FINTECH HOLDING INC.-74.30%12
INTUIT INC.-37.23%113 802
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-29.43%46 833
ADYEN N.V.-40.83%41 579
WORLDLINE-9.12%12 312
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-42.51%8 988