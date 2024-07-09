UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of July 2024
Commission File Number 001-36896
MERCURITY FINTECH HOLDING INC.
(Registrant's name)
1330 Avenue of the Americas, Fl 33,
New York, NY 10019
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
|Form 20-F ☒
|Form 40-F ☐
Resignation of Director and Officer
On July 5, 2024, Mr. Daniel Kelly Kennedy resigned from the board of directors (the "Board") of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the "Company"). Mr. Kennedy's resignation was not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices. Mr. Kennedy will remain as the Chief Information Officer of the Company until July 31, 2024. The Company wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Kennedy for his service to the Company and the Board during his tenure.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.
|By:
|/s/ Shi Qiu
|Name:
|Shi Qiu
|Title:
|Chief Executive Officer
Date: July 8, 2024
