For the month of July 2024

MERCURITY FINTECH HOLDING INC.

Resignation of Director and Officer

On July 5, 2024, Mr. Daniel Kelly Kennedy resigned from the board of directors (the "Board") of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the "Company"). Mr. Kennedy's resignation was not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices. Mr. Kennedy will remain as the Chief Information Officer of the Company until July 31, 2024. The Company wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Kennedy for his service to the Company and the Board during his tenure.

Date: July 8, 2024