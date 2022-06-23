Mercury General : Insurance Partnership Puts Roofs and Environment First

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (June 21, 2022) - Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) announced today an industry-first partnership with Roof Rx, a home services company focused on providing high quality repair solutions to extend the lifetime of home roofs, for new and existing home policyholders. These Roof Rx inspections will include an advanced drone technology service with expert analysis to gauge the current condition of a home's roof.

A recent emphasis on waste management in Southern California has propelled smart disposal habits to the forefront and Mercury's partnership with Roof Rx is to better protect both homeowner property and the environment. On average, roofs can last more than 30 years, however only a certain portion make it halfway through their life cycle. With most homes having a rooftop weighing approximately 6,000 pounds, an unnecessary re-roof quickly turns into a substantial amount of landfill trash.

"We're creating so much waste that takes a very long time to breakdown in our landfills," said Mercury Insurance Product Manager for Homeowners Adam Bakonis. "Too many simple roof repairs are turning into complete re-roofing jobs and that's bad for homeowner's wallets and the planet. Mercury Insurance is taking an environmentally-friendly position by identifying ways to better protect policyholder's property, while leaving a gentler footprint on earth."

Roof Rx inspections are non-invasive (drone flights require FAA approval and clearance, some exceptions may apply) and come with detailed aerial imagery. A technician will diagnose the appropriate level of repairs that may be needed, which can include anything from minor shingle replacements to an entirely new roof.

New, existing and returning Southern California Mercury homeowner policyholders have multiple ways to protect their home:

Inspection only services : After an instant rebate from Mercury, policyholders will pay just $25.00 for a roof inspection (a significant savings from the retail price of $99.00). If repairs are needed and completed with Roof Rx, Mercury policyholders are credited the $25 inspection fee towards the repair. If recommended repairs are completed by Roof Rx, the insured will receive a one-year total roof warranty valued at $329.00, at no charge.

: After an instant rebate from Mercury, policyholders will pay just $25.00 for a roof inspection (a significant savings from the retail price of $99.00). If repairs are needed and completed with Roof Rx, Mercury policyholders are credited the $25 inspection fee towards the repair. If recommended repairs are completed by Roof Rx, the insured will receive a one-year total roof warranty valued at $329.00, at no charge. Inspection with preventative maintenance: Policyholders receive an instant rebate from Mercury and pay only $99.00 for the inspection and basic preventative services-specifically, the sealing of pipe vents on the roof (a common source of roof leaks)-which at retail costs $249.00. If additional repairs are needed and completed by Roof Rx, the policyholder will be credited the $25.00 inspection fee. This service comes with a one-year total roof warranty valued at $329.00, at no additional charge.

"We're excited to partner with Mercury and admire the courage in their mission to find smarter ways to give back to their policyholders while protecting the environment. Roof Rx and its associates are proud to assist Mercury customers with their home maintenance needs in a sustainable, cost-effect manner," said Eduardo Guerra, CEO of Roof Rx, Inc. "Your roof is a critical asset in protecting your family and your property - partnering with Mercury Insurance is a natural fit for us. We both want to safeguard homeowners and the environment, and now our partnership takes that to the next level."

Roof Rx inspections during the past 12 months revealed:

Less than 2% of rooftops inspected by Roof Rx were deemed unserviceable and required re-roofing.

Approximately 55% only required component flashing maintenance.

Visit https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/insurance/homeowners/ to learn more about Mercury's products and services.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience StudySM and four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com. For more information visit https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/ or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

About Roof Rx, Inc.

At Roof Rx, we make a difference. Our team is focused on providing our customers quality service through responsible repairs rather than inefficient, wasteful re-roofing. A typical home has a roof designed to last over 30 years, yet on average rooftops across the U.S. end up in our landfills only halfway through their life cycle. You can help make a difference to the environment by choosing solutions that are designed to maintain the longevity of your rooftop. Since our founding in 1998, the impact of our services can be measured in the millions of pounds in roofing material we have kept out of our landfills. The average home has a rooftop that weighs about 6,000 pounds, you can help reduce this from becoming landfill waste by repairing your roof instead of re-roofing prematurely by visiting us at www.RoofRx.com .

