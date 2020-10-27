Log in
Mercury General : Insurance is Ready to Help Victims of the Silverado and Blue Ridge Fires

10/27/2020 | 06:59pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (October 27, 2020) - Authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders for Californians impacted by the Silverado and Blue Ridge Fires in Orange County and Mercury Insurance is ready to assist homeowner policyholders who have had to leave their homes in response to those orders or whose property has suffered fire damage, whether partial or total.

Mercury representatives are available to help address covered claims while following social distancing procedures. Representatives are also available to help arrange temporary housing and provide assistance with living expenses if policyholders are forced to leave their homes in response to mandatory evacuation orders. Residents evacuating their homes should make sure they have the necessary supplies to keep themselves and their family safe during the evacuation.

'It's imperative for everyone to get their families and pets to safety by following evacuation orders,' said Christopher O'Rourke, Mercury's vice president of property claims. 'Mercury is ready to help our customers who were forced to leave their homes due to the mandatory evacuation orders. They should contact their agents or call the Mercury Claims Hotline at (800) 503-3724 for help. Californians should keep their receipts for these additional living expenses as their homeowners or renters insurance policy can help them recoup this money, as well as report losses as soon as possible.'

If a claim needs to be filed, O'Rourke advises policyholders follow a few simple procedures to help speed up the process.

When filing a claim

  • Contact Mercury immediately to report your loss.
  • Be prepared to provide your policy number.
  • Do not remove debris or damaged property that may be related to your claim.

Steps after filing a claim

  • Prepare a detailed inventory of destroyed or damaged property.
  • Offer photos or video tapes of your home and possessions to your adjuster, if these are available.
  • Keep records and receipts for additional living expenses that were incurred if you were forced to leave your home and provide copies to your adjuster.

Policyholders can also download Mercury's Claims Recovery Guide for additional information on the claims process.

Follow Mercury Insurance on social media (Facebook and Twitter) for updates and the company's response to the wildfires.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

###

Disclaimer

Mercury General Corporation published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 22:59:08 UTC

