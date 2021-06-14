Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mercury General Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCY   US5894001008

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION

(MCY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercury General : Insurance and Wildfire Expert Douglas Kent Address Common Myths in Fire Country

06/14/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

California's wildfire season is expanding. The rainy season was essentially non-existent this year, meaning the landscape is critically dry and susceptible to being damaged by a blaze. More than four million acres were scorched in the Golden State in 2020, and 2021 is shaping up to follow suit. The first step Californians can take to survive a devastating wildfire season is to look past the myths that spread fear amongst homeowners.

One prevailing myth is that fire protection is unaffordable for the average California homeowner - but it doesn't have to be. Resilience in fire country is dependent upon maintenance, not necessarily materials.

'Caring for your home throughout the year has many benefits, including improving the chance it will survive a wildfire,' said Mercury Insurance Director of Personal Property Underwriting Kelly Glover. 'Develop a plan to tackle a small number of tasks each month, as this will make the list very manageable.'

Some easy-to-tackle tasks that can help reduce a property's chance of ignition include:

  • Making sure your address is visible from the street
  • Cleaning your roof and gutters
  • Not letting your plants dry out

Wildfire land management expert Douglas Kent, author of 'Firescaping: Protecting Your Home with a Fire-Resistant Landscape,' addresses this and some of the other most common myths in fire country.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information visit or and follow the company on .

###

Disclaimer

Mercury General Corporation published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 16:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION
12:22pMERCURY GENERAL  : Insurance and Wildfire Expert Douglas Kent Address Common Myt..
PU
06/10MERCURY GENERAL  : Insurance and Wildfire Expert Douglas Kent Address the Basics..
PU
06/08MERCURY GENERAL  : Insurance and Wildfire Expert Douglas Kent Advise Californian..
PU
06/03MERCURY GENERAL  : Insurance Urges California Homeowners to Prepare for Wildfire..
PU
05/13MERCURY GENERAL CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Fin..
AQ
05/04MERCURY GENERAL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04MERCURY GENERAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/04MERCURY GENERAL CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/04MERCURY GENERAL  : Earnings Flash (MCY) MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION Posts Q1 Rev..
MT
05/04MERCURY GENERAL  : Earnings Flash (MCY) MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 638 M - -
Net income 2021 241 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 4,17%
Capitalization 3 359 M 3 359 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mercury General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 60,66 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gabriel Tirador President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Theodore Robert Stalick Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
George Joseph Chairman
Abby Hosseini Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christopher Graves Chief Investment Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION16.18%3 359
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-5.34%54 770
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED27.26%21 410
TRYG A/S0.53%15 995
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC5.54%12 600
PORTO SEGURO S.A.10.71%3 378