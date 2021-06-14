Mercury General : Insurance and Wildfire Expert Douglas Kent Address Common Myths in Fire Country

California's wildfire season is expanding. The rainy season was essentially non-existent this year, meaning the landscape is critically dry and susceptible to being damaged by a blaze. More than four million acres were scorched in the Golden State in 2020, and 2021 is shaping up to follow suit. The first step Californians can take to survive a devastating wildfire season is to look past the myths that spread fear amongst homeowners.

One prevailing myth is that fire protection is unaffordable for the average California homeowner - but it doesn't have to be. Resilience in fire country is dependent upon maintenance, not necessarily materials.

'Caring for your home throughout the year has many benefits, including improving the chance it will survive a wildfire,' said Mercury Insurance Director of Personal Property Underwriting Kelly Glover. 'Develop a plan to tackle a small number of tasks each month, as this will make the list very manageable.'

Some easy-to-tackle tasks that can help reduce a property's chance of ignition include:

Making sure your address is visible from the street

Cleaning your roof and gutters

Not letting your plants dry out

Wildfire land management expert Douglas Kent, author of 'Firescaping: Protecting Your Home with a Fire-Resistant Landscape,' addresses this and some of the other most common myths in fire country.

