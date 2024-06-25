Mercury Insurance Names the Most Affordable New Trucks and SUVs to Insure

Chevrolet takes top two truck spots with Ford taking five spots in the top 10; Fiat is the most budget-friendly SUV to insure with Honda taking four in the top 10

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers continue to gravitate toward larger vehicles as the truck and SUV segments dominate sales in the U.S., a trend that shows no signs of slowing down. Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY), a leading personal and commercial auto insurer in California — the car capital of the U.S. — and provider of auto insurance in 10 other states, has generated a list of the most affordable new SUVs and trucks to help car buyers find a vehicle that will save them money on insurance.

Last year, SUVs accounted for 48% of global vehicle sales and set a new record. This is part of a larger trend of larger and heavier vehicles becoming more popular. By 2025, some experts predict that the light truck segment, including SUVs, will make up 78% of sales.

Mercury's research and development team examined 2024 model-year (MY) trucks and SUVs that are available at car dealerships today to compile this list.

"The appeal of trucks and SUVs is that they can handle weekday work commutes as well as weekend excursions," said Mercury Insurance Director of Product Management R&D Chong Gao. "New models have fantastic fuel economy and come in a variety of sizes to fit various lifestyles. Mercury Insurance wants to educate consumers about which truck or SUV might be the best fit for them and their families."

Here is the top 10 list for new 2024 trucks, beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure:

Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Silverado

Ford Maverick/Ford Ranger *

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Toyota Tundra Crewmax

Ford F350 Super Duty

Ford F150

Toyota Tacoma

Ford F250 Super Duty

Dodge Ram 1500

* Tie for third place.

The top 10 list for new 2024 SUVs, also beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure is:

Fiat 500X

Hyundai Santa Fe

Honda Passport

Honda Pilot

Chevrolet Blazer

Kia Sportage

Honda CR-V

Ford Escape

Honda HR-V

Kia Soul

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through more than 4,700 employees and a network of more than 8,000 independent agents in 11 states.

