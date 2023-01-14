Advanced search
Mercury Insurance Ready to Assist Policyholders in Georgia Impacted by Recent Tornadoes

01/14/2023 | 09:16am EST
Mercury policyholders can file a claim by calling the claims hotline at (800) 503-3724

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mercury Insurance claims team is ready to assist Georgia policyholders impacted by the recent severe weather and tornadoes. Policyholders are encouraged to report damages and losses at any time through Mercury's claims hotline at (800) 503-3724.  

"The damage caused by this series of tornadoes has been devastating, but the Mercury claims team is here to aid our Georgia policyholders who've been impacted," says Bonnie Lee, Vice President of Property Claims at Mercury Insurance. "All residents should take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety as the cleanup process begins and listen to local and state officials as a state of emergency is still in place."

Mercury claims adjusters will be available to assess damages caused by the tornadoes, but homeowners seeking additional information on the steps to take when filing a claim should visit:  https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/claims/residence-claim.html

Mercury policyholders should follow these steps to help expedite the claims process.

  • Contact Mercury immediately to report your loss at 800-503-3724.
  • Be prepared to provide your policy number.
  • Provide all of your contact information so your adjuster can reach you. It's important to provide all of your phone numbers, even if temporary.
  • Take account and be prepared to provide a complete description of your damage. Have photos of your damage ready to share with your assigned adjuster.
  • Have any pre-loss photos/videos of your property or its contents ready to share with your adjuster, if available. This will assist with the damage evaluation process.
  • Do not remove any debris or damaged property that may be related to your claim. Please note if it is unsafe to keep any damaged personal items. Take photos of the unsafe items for your adjuster to review and then properly discard them.
  • Have a qualified repair service or contractor make temporary repairs to prevent additional loss. Obtain a bill or invoice for these services so you can present it to your adjuster for consideration of reimbursement.
  • Contact the utility companies to discontinue service if your home is uninhabitable or destroyed.

"If your home is unhabitable from a covered loss, your policy may provide coverage for additional living expenses," says Lee. "Check your policy or speak with your adjuster to determine if you have this type of coverage. Save all receipts to document your increase in living expenses while your home is unhabitable and give these to your adjuster for consideration in your claim."

Mercury Insurance encourages customers to review their homeowners and auto insurance policies with their local agents routinely to make sure they have the coverage they need.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

