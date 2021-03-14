Mercury, AGL to Buy Wind Farm Operator Tilt Renewables

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--A consortium of New Zealand and Australian energy companies have offered to buy Tilt Renewables Ltd. in a deal that values the wind-farm company at 2.94 billion New Zealand dollars ($2.1 billion).

Mercury NZ Ltd. and PowAR, which is a unit of Australia's AGL Energy Ltd., said they have offered NZ$7.80 a share in cash for Tilt.

Tilt's 65.5% shareholder, infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd., said it supports the offer, which has also been endorsed by Tilt's board.

Mercury is an existing shareholder in Tilt with a 19.9% stake.

