Mercury NZ Limited    MCY   NZMRPE0001S2

MERCURY NZ LIMITED

(MCY)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercury Consortium to Buy Wind Farm Operator Tilt Renewables --Update

03/14/2021
WELLINGTON, New Zealand--A consortium of New Zealand and Australian companies have offered to buy Tilt Renewables Ltd. in a deal that values the wind-farm company at 2.94 billion New Zealand dollars ($2.1 billion).

Mercury NZ Ltd. and PowAR, which is a partnership between Australia's AGL Energy Ltd. and an Australian sovereign wealth fund, said they have offered NZ$7.80 a share in cash for Tilt.

Under the terms of the offer, PowAR will buy Tilt's business in Australia and Mercury will acquire Tilt's New Zealand business.

Tilt's 65.5% shareholder, infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd., said it supports the offer, which has also been endorsed by Tilt's board.

Mercury is an existing shareholder in Tilt with a 19.9% stake.

Tilt's shares gained 61% in December after Infratil said it was reviewing the future of its stake in the company. The offer is a 99% premium to Tilt's closing NZX share price on Dec. 4, which was the day before Infratil's statement.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-21 1620ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGL ENERGY LIMITED 1.65% 9.83 End-of-day quote.-17.74%
INFRATIL LIMITED 1.41% 7.2 End-of-day quote.-1.37%
MERCURY NZ LIMITED 2.04% 6 End-of-day quote.-8.12%
TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED 0.47% 6.48 End-of-day quote.1.73%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 769 M 1 269 M 1 269 M
Net income 2021 196 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2021 1 230 M 882 M 882 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,3x
Yield 2021 2,83%
Capitalization 8 174 M 5 867 M 5 863 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,31x
EV / Sales 2022 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 786
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart MERCURY NZ LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mercury NZ Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURY NZ LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,67 NZD
Last Close Price 6,00 NZD
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target -5,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vincent James Hawksworth Chief Executive Officer
William Thomas Meek Chief Financial Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Chairman
Patrick Clifford Strange Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Raymond Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-8.12%5 867
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-6.73%19 426
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-22.24%10 609
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.27.96%8 698
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO3.64%4 810
INFRATIL LIMITED-1.37%3 736
