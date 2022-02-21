Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Mercury NZ Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCY   NZMRPE0001S2

MERCURY NZ LIMITED

(MCY)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 02/21
6.03 NZD   +1.86%
03:00pMercury Earnings Boosted by Sale of Tilt Stake
DJ
01/27Mercury NZ Lowers FY22 EBITDAF Guidance; Shares Down 3%
MT
01/27MERCURY NZ : Quarterly Operational Update
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercury Earnings Boosted by Sale of Tilt Stake

02/21/2022 | 03:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Power company Mercury Ltd. said its half-year earnings more than tripled, boosted by a gain on the sale of its stake in wind-farm company Tilt Renewables.

Mercury on Tuesday reported a July-December net profit of 427 million New Zealand dollars ($286 million) compared with NZ$130 million a year earlier.

Earnings without the NZ$367 million net gain from the Tilt sale were down 23% from a year earlier at NZ$89 million. Mercury said its hydro-power generation fell due to dry conditions in its Waikato catchment.

Mercury said it continues to forecast full-year underlying earnings of NZ$570 million and full-year dividends of 20 New Zealand cents a share.


Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1500ET

All news about MERCURY NZ LIMITED
03:00pMercury Earnings Boosted by Sale of Tilt Stake
DJ
01/27Mercury NZ Lowers FY22 EBITDAF Guidance; Shares Down 3%
MT
01/27MERCURY NZ : Quarterly Operational Update
PU
01/27Mercury Nz Limited Provides Production Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
01/27Mercury Nz Limited Reports Production Results for the Three Months and Six Months Ended..
CI
01/27Mercury Nz Limited Announces Sales Results for the Three Months and Six Months Ended 31..
CI
01/19Australian shares dragged lower by financials, tech stocks
RE
2021S&P Ratings Reaffirms Mercury NZ's Credit Rating as BBB+
MT
2021MERCURY NZ : Resumes Operations of Five Wind Turbines at Tararua Wind Farm Following Fire ..
MT
2021Mercury NZ Limited Reports Production Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 928 M 1 295 M 1 295 M
Net income 2022 184 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2022 1 800 M 1 210 M 1 210 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,9x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 8 215 M 5 521 M 5 521 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,20x
EV / Sales 2023 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 752
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart MERCURY NZ LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mercury NZ Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURY NZ LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,03 NZD
Average target price 6,24 NZD
Spread / Average Target 3,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent James Hawksworth Chief Executive Officer
William Thomas Meek Chief Financial Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Chairman
Patrick Clifford Strange Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Raymond Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-1.47%5 399
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-3.88%16 178
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.4.39%10 581
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED4.23%8 714
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-3.36%8 414
PJSC RUSHYDRO-1.23%4 263