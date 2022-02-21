Mercury Earnings Boosted by Sale of Tilt Stake

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Power company Mercury Ltd. said its half-year earnings more than tripled, boosted by a gain on the sale of its stake in wind-farm company Tilt Renewables.

Mercury on Tuesday reported a July-December net profit of 427 million New Zealand dollars ($286 million) compared with NZ$130 million a year earlier.

Earnings without the NZ$367 million net gain from the Tilt sale were down 23% from a year earlier at NZ$89 million. Mercury said its hydro-power generation fell due to dry conditions in its Waikato catchment.

Mercury said it continues to forecast full-year underlying earnings of NZ$570 million and full-year dividends of 20 New Zealand cents a share.

