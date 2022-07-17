Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Mercury NZ Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCY   NZMRPE0001S2

MERCURY NZ LIMITED

(MCY)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
5.815 NZD   -2.43%
MERCURY NZ : Governance Roadshow Presentations July 2022
PU
05/01MERCURY NZ : launches capital bond offer
PU
05/01Mercury NZ Limited completed the acquisition of Retail Business from Trustpower Limited.
CI
Mercury NZ : Governance Roadshow Presentations July 2022

07/17/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
only18 July 2022

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTINGS: NEW ZEALAND (MCY) / AUSTRALIA (MCY)

Governance Roadshow Presentation - July 2022

Mercury will present a series of investor meetings during July 2022.

use

The presentation materials are attached.

ENDS

Howard Thomas

General Counsel and Company Secretary

Mercury NZ Limited

personalFor

For media queries, please contact:

For investor relations queries, please contact:

William Meek

Shannon Goldstone

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Communications

0275 173 470

Media phone: 027 210 5337

ABOUT MERCURY NZ LIMITED

Mercury's mission is energy freedom. Our purpose is to inspire New Zealanders to enjoy energy in more wonderful ways and our goal is to be New Zealand's leading energy brand. We focus on our customers, our people, our partners and our country; maintain a long-term view of sustainability; and promote wonderful choices. Mercury is energy made wonderful. Visit us at: www.mercury.co.nz

`

The Mercury Building, 33 Broadway, Newmarket 1023

PHONE: + 64 9 308 8200

mercury.co.nz

PO Box 90399, Auckland 1142

New Zealand

FAX:

+ 64 9 308 8209

MERCURY.

useonly

GOVERNANCE ROADSHOW

ersonal

JAMES MILLER

PRUE FLACKS

Chair

Chair, Risk Assurance and

Audit Committee

18 July 2022

DISCLAIMER.

This presentation has been prepared by Mercury NZ Limited and its group of companies ("Company") for informational purposes. This disclaimer applies to this document and the verbal or written comments of any person presenting it.

onlyInformation in this presentation has been prepared by the Company with due care and attention. However, neither the Company nor any of its directors, employees, shareholders nor any other person gives any warranties or representations (express or implied) as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of the Company, its directors, employees, shareholders or any other person shall have any liability whatsoever to any person for any loss (including, without limitation, arising from any fault or negligence) arising from this presentation or any information supplied in connection with it.

This presentation may contain projections or forward-looking statements regarding a variety of items. Such projections or forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, and uncertainties, including material adverse events, significant one-off expenses and other unforeseeable circumstances, such as, without limitation, hydrological conditions. There is no assurance that results contemplated in any of these projections and forward- looking statements will be realised, nor is there any assurance that the expectations, estimates and assumptions underpinning those projections or forward-looking

usestatements are reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in this presentation. No person is under any obligation to update this presentation at any time after its release or to provide you with further information about the Company.

A number of non-GAAP financial measures are used in this presentation, which are outlined in the appendix of the presentation. You should not consider any of these in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the information provided in the consolidated interim financial statements for the 6 months ended 31 December 2021, which are available at www.mercury.co.nz.

The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not constitute financial product advice, investment advice or any recommendation. The presentation ersonaldoes not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security.

Nothing in this presentation constitutes legal, financial, tax or other advice.

2

MERCURY AT A GLANCE.

> Vertically integrated 100% renewable

only

generator and national multi-product

utility retailer

> New Zealand's second largest gentailer by

market cap, NZ's largest wind generator

and largest electricity retailer by customer

market share

use

> Generation market share of ~18%

> 51% owned by the New Zealand

Government

> Market Capitalisation: ~NZ$8.1 billion1

> Credit Rating: BBB+/Stable (S&P Global)

ersonal

> FY22 EBITDAF Guidance: NZ$570 million

1 As at 13 July 2022

2 As at 31 March 2022

3 Reticulated gas only (excludes ~10k LPG customers)

4 Excludes equity accounted geothermal generation at Mokai (~200GWh pa)

3

SOUTH ISLAND CONNECTIONS2

Electricity: ~103K

Telco: ~27K

Mobile: ~3K

NORTH ISLAND

CONNECTIONS2

Electricity: ~473K

Gas: ~83K3

Telco: ~89K

Mobile: ~9K

WAIPIPI

TARARUA I - III

TURITEA North

(Turitea South Under

Construction)

MAHINERANGI

HYDRO STATIONS

~8,200GWh

ANNUAL MEAN

GENERATION

HYDROGEOTHERMAL

~4,050GWh~2,600GWh4

GEOTHERMAL STATIONS

WIND FARMS

+ Not all 100% owned by Mercury

WIND

~1,570GWh

(WITH 370GWh IN

CONSTRUCTION)

STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK LINKING THREE-YEAR OBJECTIVES WITH LONG-TERM GOALS.

onlyuse ersonal4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mercury NZ Limited published this content on 17 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2022 21:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
