Mercury NZ : Turbine fire at Tararua Wind Farm contained

Turbine fire at Tararua Wind Farm contained

6 October 2021 - Mercury has confirmed that a localised fire in a turbine at Mercury's Tararua Wind Farm is contained within the structure. Emergency services have left the site, which is being monitored by on-site contractors Vestas.

"We're still working to better understand how the fire started," said Stewart Hamilton, GM Generation. "Our on-site contractors Vestas will be undertaking a full review of the situation. Nobody was near the fire when it started, and damage is restricted to the one turbine."

"The fire is well contained within the turbine structure, and we are advised that the situation will be monitored and re-assessed tomorrow morning."

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the site by on-site contractors Vestas on Wednesday afternoon and have confirmed that the fire is contained.

"We'd like to extend our thanks to the quick response and expertise of the Fire & Emergency NZ team. They stepped up to a difficult situation."

No employees or contractors were near the turbine at the time of the incident, and the turbine is not located near public roads or any buildings. Local landowners, iwi and other stakeholders have been advised of the event.

Site personnel have temporarily paused the wind turbines in that area of the wind farm, and five connected turbines have been taken out of service as a result of the event. Although this is an early assessment, it is likely that these five will be out of service for several weeks.

The Tararua Wind Farm is owned by Mercury NZ Ltd. It is located on 700ha of farmland on the Tararua Ranges of New Zealand. It is New Zealand's largest capacity wind farm, with 134 turbines and a total capacity of 161MW. The impacted turbine is a Vestas V90-3MW, hub height 65m with three 45m long blades.

